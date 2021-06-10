Security Administrator

Qualifications & Experience Degree/Diploma in Information Technology or related fields

Information Security Certifications S+, SSCP, CASP, CISSP (Advantageous)

Good working knowledge of Security related legal and regulatory requirements specifically PCI-DSS

An understanding of PCI-P2PE, POPIA and Information Security best practices.

A minimum of 3 years experience working in an information security or similar role.

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal Competencies: Planning and organizing

Deadline driven

Ability to handle pressure

Innovative

Building relationships

Attention to detail

Resilience

Creative ROLE PURPOSE: The Security Administrators role is to ensure the secure operation of the in-house computer systems, servers, and network connections. This includes checking server and firewall logs, scrutinizing network traffic, establishing and updating virus scans, and troubleshooting. This person will also analyze and resolve security breaches and vulnerability issues in a timely and accurate fashion, and conduct user activity audits where required. Key Responsibilities: Strategy & Planning Develop, implement, maintain, and oversee enforcement of policies, procedures, and associated plans for system security administration and user system access based on industry-standard best practices.

Design and implement disaster recovery plan for operating systems, databases, networks, servers, and software applications.

Assess need for any security reconfigurations (minor or significant) and execute them if required.

Keep current with emerging security alerts and issues.

Conduct research on emerging products, services, protocols, and standards in support of security enhancement and development efforts. Acquisition & Deployment Interact and negotiate with vendors, outsourcers, and contractors to obtain protection services and products.

Recommend, schedule, and perform security improvements, upgrades, and/or purchases. Operational Management Deploy, manage, and maintain all security systems and their corresponding or associated software, including firewalls, intrusion detection systems, cryptography systems, and anti-virus software.

Administer and maintain end user accounts, permissions, and access rights.

Manage connection security for local area networks, the company web site, the company intranet, and e-mail communications.

Manage and ensure the security of databases and data transferred both internally and externally.

Design, perform, and/or oversee penetration testing of all systems to identify system vulnerabilities.

Design, implement, and report on security system and end user activity audits.

Monitor server logs, firewall logs, intrusion detection logs, and network traffic for unusual or suspicious activity. Interpret activity and make recommendations for resolution.

Recommend, schedule (where appropriate), and apply fixes, security patches, disaster recovery procedures, and any other measures required in the event of a security breach.

Download and test new security software and/or technologies.

Perform system backups.

Provide on-call security support to end-users.

Manage and/or provide guidance to junior members of the team