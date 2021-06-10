Senior BI Developer

We need a Senior BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team (or remote). If youre interested in a new opportunity within the consulting space, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Level: Senior/ Lead

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town (willing to consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa)

Initial contract position.

Developing solutions in SSIS, SSRS and other aspects of Microsoft SQL

Power BI experience is a must

SSAS a huge bonus

Data warehousing experience

Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) and Cubes experience – bonus

Overseeing and executing delivery of solutions

Building solutions that are technically excellent

Mentor junior team members

Build an environment which supports standards and best engineering practices and ensuring that those practices are adhered to appropriately by the team

