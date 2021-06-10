Senior BI Developer

We need a Senior BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team (or remote). If youre interested in a new opportunity within the consulting space, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Level: Senior/ Lead

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town (willing to consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa)

Initial contract position.

  • Developing solutions in SSIS, SSRS and other aspects of Microsoft SQL
  • Power BI experience is a must
  • SSAS a huge bonus
  • Data warehousing experience
  • Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) and Cubes experience – bonus
  • Overseeing and executing delivery of solutions
  • Building solutions that are technically excellent
  • Mentor junior team members
  • Build an environment which supports standards and best engineering practices and ensuring that those practices are adhered to appropriately by the team

