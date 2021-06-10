I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now. Edna Mode, The Incredibles
We need a Senior BI Developer to join our Cape Town based team (or remote). If youre interested in a new opportunity within the consulting space, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Level: Senior/ Lead
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town (willing to consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa)
Initial contract position.
- Developing solutions in SSIS, SSRS and other aspects of Microsoft SQL
- Power BI experience is a must
- SSAS a huge bonus
- Data warehousing experience
- Data Analysis Expressions (DAX) and Cubes experience – bonus
- Overseeing and executing delivery of solutions
- Building solutions that are technically excellent
- Mentor junior team members
- Build an environment which supports standards and best engineering practices and ensuring that those practices are adhered to appropriately by the team