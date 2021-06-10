Senior C# Backend Developer- Bryanston / Fully Remote – R850k to R950k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

I am getting all the Zen feels with this one!! This job comes with an incredible team & a nurturing environment who really look after their employees + promise a high learning, technically strong culture. They are a global Fintech passionate about using technology to solve complex problems in a simple way.

I am looking for a bright, highly clued-up Senior C# Back end Developer to join a smart but laid-back team. You will be involved in the build of SAAS products & bespoke products among other devs across the globe: UK, US, South Africa, Mauritius, Thailand, + New Zealand! This is mission critical software + data solutions for major financial institutions, giving you the autonomy to pull rank + do things better!

This is what you need to land the job:

8+ years key experience and working knowledge of C# / .NET / .NET Core

Good Web API integration skills

Key experience in SQL – database design, coding, querying + optimization

Extensive relational database design and complex querying experience

SOLID Principles

Azure / AWS cloud will serve you well.

