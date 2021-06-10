Senior Developer

Jun 10, 2021

Perform programming and related tasks, which include

  • Planning, Estimations and Implementation
  • Writing code
  • Debugging errors

  • TestingoTechnical Investigations

  • Write technical documentation

  • Code Reviews
  • Communication with stakeholders
  • Provide support to Management
  • Provide mentorship and guidance to Mid-Level and Junior Developers
  • Compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

  • Continuous Improvement of:

  • Skills and Ability

  • Work Throughput
  • Communication
  • Return Rate (Target Less than 10%)

  • Estimations

  • Always be Accountable for what you do and work on

  • Provide guidance to team on best practice solutions
  • Review root cause analysis of issues ensuring implementation of the solution
  • Identify areas to improve system performance and availability
  • Resolve complex technical design issues
  • Possess up-to-date knowledge of technological developments in the industry
  • Possess strong problem solving and decision-making skills while using good judgment
  • Multi-task and change from one task to another without loss of efficiency or composure
  • Communicate effectively and professionally in all forms of communication with internal customers

Requirements

  • Degree or Diploma in Computer Science/ Information Systems
  • 5+ Years experience developing Desktop and/or Web Applications
  • Knowledge of Progress OpenEdge programming language and related frameworks
  • Strong understanding of software design principles, industry standards, architecture and navigation.
  • Extensive professional experience with Object-Oriented Languages.
  • Knowledge of Object-Oriented Design and Object-Oriented Architecture.
  • Experience with Relational Databases; DB design, stored procedures, T-SQL, DB architecture.
  • Certification on OpenEdge Reference Architecture(OERA) advantageous.
  • Proven track record in working in an agile team.

Desired Skills:

  • Progress
  • OpenEdge
  • T-SQL

