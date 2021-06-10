Senior Developer – Integration (SharePoint)

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To bring together system components within the Bank system landscape into a whole ensuring that they function together to produce an overall integrated solution for the business operations. The role also includes the design and coding of business application integration solution to transfer/ interface data between systems including but not limited to point- to- point. (Batch File, Scripting), FTP, XML, HL7 and other interface engines (e.g. APIs)
Essetial Requirements:
- BSc in Information Technology or equivalent
- 5-8 years extensive working experience and knowledge of Microsoft Operating Systems, Microsoft Office Applications, Database Management and networking protocols
- 5-8 years demonstrated ability to provide technical oriented solutions including automation of business processes
- 5-8 years extensive experience in System Integration, interfacing engines/technologies or related technical IS support
- 5-8 years practical experience of SharePoint environment (including SharePoint Server Administration and Governance, Database knowledge and Information Architecture)
- 5-8 years’ experience of business analysis and design
- Critical Competencies
- Microsoft Office SharePoint Server
- Visual Studio .NET 2005 – 2008
- Microsoft Office Applications
- ASP.Net, HTML/HTML5, CSS/CSS3, C# or JavaScript
- .NET Framework
- ETL Tools
- Networking Protocols- TCP-IP, SNA, 802.x
- Data Interfacing Engines- FTP, XML, HL7
Additional Requirements
- Extended hours as and when required
Desired Skills:
- Sharepoint
- Integration
- Microsoft Operating Systems
- Microsoft Office Applications
- Database Management
- business application integration
- Coding
- Designing
- System Integration
- SharePoint Server
- ASP.Net
- .NET Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree