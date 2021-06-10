Senior Executive Assistant

My client offers a service to high net worth individuals therefore I am looking for a canddiate who presents in a professional manner. You will come from a corporate background and have prior experience in dealing with heads of blue chip investment clients. You will have to assist the financial department, the Director and the sales team not only in administration, but in converting leads etc. This is a small office so flexibility is key.
Desired Skills:
- Recruitment
- Travel Arrangements
- Minute Taking
- Itineraries
- Filing System
- Administrative Support
- Coordinating Events
- Office Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma