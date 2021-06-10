Senior Executive Assistant

My client offers a service to high net worth individuals therefore I am looking for a canddiate who presents in a professional manner. You will come from a corporate background and have prior experience in dealing with heads of blue chip investment clients. You will have to assist the financial department, the Director and the sales team not only in administration, but in converting leads etc. This is a small office so flexibility is key.

Desired Skills:

Recruitment

Travel Arrangements

Minute Taking

Itineraries

Filing System

Administrative Support

Coordinating Events

Office Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position