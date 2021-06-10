Senior iOS Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Develop and maintain innovative iOS hearing aid platforms, ensuring code is generated that is to specification, neat, accurate & scalable as the next Senior iOS Developer sought by a Pretoria HeathTech company. Your work will mainly focus on maintaining and upgrading the hearing aid solutions platform (Lexie Hearing), as well as providing guidance from an iOS best practice perspective for other products while you also mentor other iOS Devs. You will require Matric, a suitable Degree/Diploma, at least 5 years relevant work experience with 3 specifically being iOS (SWIFT) development, you must also be skilled in RESTful API integration, Git, Objective-C, Jira & development architectures such as MVVM. Remote work is on offer.DUTIES:Application planning and development

Be involved in the planning, design and development of first-to-market hearing aid iOS applications.

Take personal ownership for projects as well as contributing to platform-based products.

Work from wireframes, iOS applications or specification documents to develop high quality iOS applications.

Work alongside fellow Mobile Developers to help maintain the current application suite.

Follow best practice design and development methodologies in sustaining a high quality, clean, auditable and manageable system.

Attend meetings alongside the Project Lead with stakeholders for requirement analysis and feedback purposes.

Institute analytics into applications and report on app usability to Project Lead.

Monitor app usability and crash logs and ensure bug fixes are deployed as soon as possible.

Conduct initial testing before deployment to staging, ensuring that app is developed to specification and requirement.

Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximize development efficiency.

Assist Software Testing Analysts in the development of testing plans and environments.

Team Contribution

Communicate effectively with the Team Lead, team members and internal stakeholders.

Contribute to the development of fellow team members.

Contribute innovative ideas to project and application plans and roll outs.

Project planning and capacity management

Estimate accurate completion timelines for projects for use by the Project Lead in capacity planning.

Provide input into the requirements documentation and assist in work breakdown to draft a proper timeline to plan the schedule and what is required.

Manage time and tasks effectively in order to complete tasks in the correct order of priority and on time.

Liaise effectively with other team members and Backend Engineers to ensure timeous completion of integration and the coming together of mobile applications and the required back-end system.

Track tasks and timing on JIRA.

Quality Management and Compliance

Ensure compliance with QMS frameworks for CE Certification.

Ensure products are developed accurately (i.e., according to spec) and efficiently (i.e., according to best practice and on time).

Ensure testing is completed according to specifications.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications –

National Senior Certificate/Grade 12.

Degree and/or Diploma in relevant field.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 5 years relevant work experience including at least 3 years native iOS (SWIFT) development specifically.

Strong knowledge of iOS development and its supporting systems.

Good development practices utilising modern design patterns.

A good understanding of storage mechanisms, threading, lifecycles.

Knowledge of common 3rd party frameworks available and integration experience.

Strong UI development experience and developing for dynamic screen support.

Experience with RESTful API integration.

Well versed in Git.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle within an Agile environment.

Basic knowledge of Objective-C.

Experience in development architectures such as MVVM.

Advantageous –

Atlassian JIRA software experience.

Good understanding of RxSwift.

Good understanding of Bluetooth on iOS.

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to cope with stressful and dynamic (post-startup) environments.

Team player mentality with a strong focus on taking personal ownership.

Willingness to learn and contribute to the professional growth of fellow developers.

Strong attention to detail and eagerness to take ownership of development challenges.

