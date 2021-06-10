Senior Software Engineer ( React & C# )

TECHNOLOGY STACK

Frontend (Customer) – React, using redux for state management.

Frontend (Admin) – React, using sagas for state management

Frontend (Marketing) – React, using gatsbyjs for static site building.

Backend (Dashboard/Admin/ DMZ Layers) – .Net Core 2.

Backend Microservice (Services running through kubernetes and docker management) Azure DevOps (Source control)

CI/CD

Pipeline management

Azure cloud services

Bugsnag (Front-End Real-time issue monitoring)

Graylog (Back-End Real-time issue monitoring)

Postman (API Documentation)

REQUIREMENTS

The candidate should at minimum have experience in the form of:

? Proficient in C#, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems and best practices.

? Proficient with the .netcore (v2.2) frameworks.

? Strong understanding of object-oriented programming.

? Proficiency in writing reusable C# libraries- ? Proficiency in building web-based applications.

? Familiarity with agile environments

? Proficient Troubleshooting abilities

? Good communication skills

? Understanding fundamental design principles behind a scalable application

? Good understanding of front-end development languages including ReactJs, HTML5, and CSS.

? Good understanding of server-side css pre-processing frameworks, such as LESS and SASS.

? Good understanding of modern frameworks – ReactJS, KnockoutJS, AngularJS

? Proficient understanding of version control tools. (Git, Mercurial, SVN)

? Experience building and integrating with RESTful API’s

? Experience working with common front-end tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM and YARN

Minimum Requirements

? 8+ years’ experience as a back-end Software Developer

? 2+ years’ experience as a front-end Software Developer

? Prior experience in a technical position

? College or University degree in Computer Science, a related discipline or proven experience in software development.

Core Competency Requirements

? Proficient with C#development.

? Experience with React development.

? Experience with source control management systems and continuous integration/deployment environments. GIT, Azure Pipelines

? Basic understanding of Common Language Runtime (CLR), its limitations, weaknesses, and workarounds

? Implementing automated testing platforms and unit tests

? Knowledge of concurrency patterns in C#.

? Familiarity with Microsoft SQL Server.

? Knack for writing clean, readable C# code

? Creating database schemas that represent and support business processes.

? Experience with agile and scrum development methodologies.

? Experience with debugging, performance profiling and optimisation

? Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems, and processes

RESPONSIBILITIES

? Help create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture

? Take accountability for team targets

? Assist to hire junior and mid-level developers

? Encourage creativity and intelligent risk-taking

? Translate application storyboards and use cases into functional applications.

? Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable C# code.

? Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

? Identify bottlenecks and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.

? Help maintain code quality, organization, and automatization.

? Analyze system requirements and prioritize tasks

? Develop technical specifications and architecture

? Test and debug various .NET applications

? Review and refactor code

? Deploy fully functional applications

? Upgrade existing programs

? Support junior developers’ work

? Document development and operational procedures

NICE TO HAVES

? Have a decent amount of financial/investment knowledge and associated database/processdesign

? Show interest in fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain and broader financial industries

? The ability to think and act strategically while also being hands-on

? Able to embrace the start-up nature of the company so must be open to work abnormal hours at certain times if required

? A British or EU passport in addition to a South African passport ( not NB )

Desired Skills:

C#. .net core

ReactJS

Angular

HTML

