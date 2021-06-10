Senior Supply Chain, Pricing and Costing Manager

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Supply Chain, Pricing and Costing to develop and implement the procurement policy and manual, drive cost reduction of the company. This includes the measurement of effectiveness of operations; development of process and procedures; implementation of required standards and controls

Qualification

  • Degree in Cost and Management Accounting or Accounting Degree is essential
  • Minimum of 5 years experience in a similar position preferably within the Fleet/ automotive industry
  • Practical experience in a similar position
  • Proficient in Microsoft office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint), and Adobe Acrobat

Responsibilities

  • Supply Chain & Procurement
  • Pricing & Costing
  • Insurance Management
  • Operations reporting
  • Budgeting
  • Develop and Implement procurement policies & Strategies
  • Source new supplier & maintain supplier database
  • Negotiate with suppliers for favourable rates e.g., discounts & Rebates
  • Manage supplier relationships
  • Plan & monitor procurement spend on BBBEE
  • Manage procurement processes & Mechanisms
  • Ensure spending is in line with the approved budget
  • Develop rate card / pricing and costing for tendering purposes and other related contracts
  • Define pricing structures suitable for the organization
  • Develop & implement pricing policies
  • Update pricing on awarded & existing tenders
  • Manage the bid timelines and ensure financial proposal is completed within stipulated time frames
  • Compute Amortization schedules Full maintenance & Finance leases
  • Develop Lease schedules Update pricing on awarded tenders
  • Profitability analysis during and after tender stage
  • Identify targets markets through assessment & vetting of the potential clients & performance of Due diligence
  • Compile Insurance proposals for tender purposes
  • Source/ compare premiums with other insurers for competitive pricing
  • Manage insurance at group level
  • Lodge claims with the insurer
  • Ensure assets are adequately insured
  • Compile a Profitability statement on awarded projects/ contracts
  • Performance analysis on existing projects
  • Any other projects report as required by management

