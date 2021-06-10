Senior Supply Chain, Pricing and Costing Manager

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Supply Chain, Pricing and Costing to develop and implement the procurement policy and manual, drive cost reduction of the company. This includes the measurement of effectiveness of operations; development of process and procedures; implementation of required standards and controls

Qualification

Degree in Cost and Management Accounting or Accounting Degree is essential

Minimum of 5 years experience in a similar position preferably within the Fleet/ automotive industry

Practical experience in a similar position

Proficient in Microsoft office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint), and Adobe Acrobat

Responsibilities

Supply Chain & Procurement

Pricing & Costing

Insurance Management

Operations reporting

Budgeting

Develop and Implement procurement policies & Strategies

Source new supplier & maintain supplier database

Negotiate with suppliers for favourable rates e.g., discounts & Rebates

Manage supplier relationships

Plan & monitor procurement spend on BBBEE

Manage procurement processes & Mechanisms

Ensure spending is in line with the approved budget

Develop rate card / pricing and costing for tendering purposes and other related contracts

Define pricing structures suitable for the organization

Develop & implement pricing policies

Update pricing on awarded & existing tenders

Manage the bid timelines and ensure financial proposal is completed within stipulated time frames

Compute Amortization schedules Full maintenance & Finance leases

Develop Lease schedules Update pricing on awarded tenders

Profitability analysis during and after tender stage

Identify targets markets through assessment & vetting of the potential clients & performance of Due diligence

Compile Insurance proposals for tender purposes

Source/ compare premiums with other insurers for competitive pricing

Manage insurance at group level

Lodge claims with the insurer

Ensure assets are adequately insured

Compile a Profitability statement on awarded projects/ contracts

Performance analysis on existing projects

Any other projects report as required by management

Visit [URL Removed] for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position