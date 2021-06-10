Senior Supply Chain, Pricing and Costing Manager

Our client based in Pretoria is looking for a Supply Chain, Pricing and Costing to develop and implement the procurement policy and manual, drive cost reduction of the company. This includes the measurement of effectiveness of operations; development of process and procedures; implementation of required standards and controls
Qualification
- Degree in Cost and Management Accounting or Accounting Degree is essential
- Minimum of 5 years experience in a similar position preferably within the Fleet/ automotive industry
- Practical experience in a similar position
- Proficient in Microsoft office (Outlook, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint), and Adobe Acrobat
Responsibilities
- Supply Chain & Procurement
- Pricing & Costing
- Insurance Management
- Operations reporting
- Budgeting
- Develop and Implement procurement policies & Strategies
- Source new supplier & maintain supplier database
- Negotiate with suppliers for favourable rates e.g., discounts & Rebates
- Manage supplier relationships
- Plan & monitor procurement spend on BBBEE
- Manage procurement processes & Mechanisms
- Ensure spending is in line with the approved budget
- Develop rate card / pricing and costing for tendering purposes and other related contracts
- Define pricing structures suitable for the organization
- Develop & implement pricing policies
- Update pricing on awarded & existing tenders
- Manage the bid timelines and ensure financial proposal is completed within stipulated time frames
- Compute Amortization schedules Full maintenance & Finance leases
- Develop Lease schedules Update pricing on awarded tenders
- Profitability analysis during and after tender stage
- Identify targets markets through assessment & vetting of the potential clients & performance of Due diligence
- Compile Insurance proposals for tender purposes
- Source/ compare premiums with other insurers for competitive pricing
- Manage insurance at group level
- Lodge claims with the insurer
- Ensure assets are adequately insured
- Compile a Profitability statement on awarded projects/ contracts
- Performance analysis on existing projects
- Any other projects report as required by management
