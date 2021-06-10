Senior Test Engineer

The Role: A leader in the Health Sector has an extremely exciting project they are embarking on and requires your Testing Expertise to drive the project successfully.The ideal incumbent will be responsible for test planning, execution and reporting on defects, problems and environmental issues on the defect-tracking toolSkills and Experience: Education and ExperienceEducation:

Required:

Matric

Informatics Degree or Diploma advantageous

Experience:

6 * years?? experience in Testing roles. STRICTLY

Technical Skills

Interpreting business and technical specifications to create test plans.

Software Regression Framework

Regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods

Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles

SOAP UI

XML

SQL advantageous

Fitnesse experience advantageous

Automated Testing experience preferred

Key Accountabilities: Areas of responsibility:Planning

Create and Implement Test Plans for a Scheduled Release and/or Small Project

Add all required Testing Tasks to the Scrum Board for each story

Testing Preparation

Ensure that all Requirements are added to JIRA for each story

Understand the Product and Business specifications and extract test requirements.

Design test cases and test scenarios based on analysis of product and business specifications.

Script Test Cases for all stories into standard tool (JIRA)

Map Test Cases to Requirements

Ensure that test cases are reviewed and signed off by the Business Analyst

Ensure that the necessary Test Data is created for Test Cases

Ensure that all environmental setup/configuration is done for Testing

Peer Review of test cases

Review test requirements with the test manager and business analyst.

Review Acceptance Criteria of all assigned stories

Execution

Ensure that all Test Cases are executed for Cycle 1 and Cycle 2 within the required timelines

Test Cases Execution Rate should conform to the approved Execution Rate standards

Ensure that the necessary Test Evidence is included in standard tool (JIRA) for every test run.

Ensure that Defects are logged for all failed test cases

Ensure that the defect conforms to the approved Defect format for standard tool (JIRA)

Retest all defects immediately after they are resolved and deployed to the environment

Escalate all showstopper defects to the Test Lead/Dev Manager

Run Cycle 2/Regression around the feature once all defects have been resolved

Ensure zero high impact defects in Production environment

Provide Support to UAT team during UAT Execution

Apply Multiple Testing techniques and efficiencies

Reporting

Update and send daily status details to Test Lead

Raise all risks with the Test Manager and/or Dev Manager and implement identified mitigation actions

Raise all scope creep/change in scope to the Test Manager and/or Dev Manager

Provide Impact analysis on the current workload

Governance

Govern the testing completed by federated teams to ensure accurate test coverage and adherence to processes.

Participate in knowledge transfer sessions and document processes to share

Personality and Attributes: Personal Attributes and SkillsBehavioral Skills

Stress Management

Time management and prioritization

Learning orientation

Innovation

Bias for action

Teamwork and co-operation

Other

Overtime may be required from time to time

