Senior Test Engineer

The Role: A leader in the Health Sector has an extremely exciting project they are embarking on and requires your Testing Expertise to drive the project successfully.The ideal incumbent will be responsible for test planning, execution and reporting on defects, problems and environmental issues on the defect-tracking toolSkills and Experience: Education and ExperienceEducation:
- Required:
- Matric
- Informatics Degree or Diploma advantageous
Experience:
- 6 * years?? experience in Testing roles. STRICTLY
Technical Skills
- Interpreting business and technical specifications to create test plans.
- Software Regression Framework
- Regression, usability, sanity and functional testing methods
- Understanding of JIRA and Agile principles
- SOAP UI
- XML
- SQL advantageous
- Fitnesse experience advantageous
- Automated Testing experience preferred
Key Accountabilities: Areas of responsibility:Planning
- Create and Implement Test Plans for a Scheduled Release and/or Small Project
- Add all required Testing Tasks to the Scrum Board for each story
Testing Preparation
- Ensure that all Requirements are added to JIRA for each story
- Understand the Product and Business specifications and extract test requirements.
- Design test cases and test scenarios based on analysis of product and business specifications.
- Script Test Cases for all stories into standard tool (JIRA)
- Map Test Cases to Requirements
- Ensure that test cases are reviewed and signed off by the Business Analyst
- Ensure that the necessary Test Data is created for Test Cases
- Ensure that all environmental setup/configuration is done for Testing
- Peer Review of test cases
- Review test requirements with the test manager and business analyst.
- Review Acceptance Criteria of all assigned stories
Execution
- Ensure that all Test Cases are executed for Cycle 1 and Cycle 2 within the required timelines
- Test Cases Execution Rate should conform to the approved Execution Rate standards
- Ensure that the necessary Test Evidence is included in standard tool (JIRA) for every test run.
- Ensure that Defects are logged for all failed test cases
- Ensure that the defect conforms to the approved Defect format for standard tool (JIRA)
- Retest all defects immediately after they are resolved and deployed to the environment
- Escalate all showstopper defects to the Test Lead/Dev Manager
- Run Cycle 2/Regression around the feature once all defects have been resolved
- Ensure zero high impact defects in Production environment
- Provide Support to UAT team during UAT Execution
- Apply Multiple Testing techniques and efficiencies
Reporting
- Update and send daily status details to Test Lead
- Raise all risks with the Test Manager and/or Dev Manager and implement identified mitigation actions
- Raise all scope creep/change in scope to the Test Manager and/or Dev Manager
- Provide Impact analysis on the current workload
Governance
- Govern the testing completed by federated teams to ensure accurate test coverage and adherence to processes.
- Participate in knowledge transfer sessions and document processes to share
Personality and Attributes: Personal Attributes and SkillsBehavioral Skills
- Stress Management
- Time management and prioritization
- Learning orientation
- Innovation
- Bias for action
- Teamwork and co-operation
Other
- Overtime may be required from time to time