SHEQ Manager at Shatterprufe

To administer the Safety Health Environmental and Quality Assurance function to ensure that at all times the Company’s Policy related to Environment and Quality is adhered to, that timeous corrective action is taken upon identification of non-compliance to systems, product or process, to maintain the integrity of the Quality Management System, and to ensure that 140001/ISO Quality Standards and all other standards are adhered to.

Main Objective:

To ensure all SHEQ and other relevant legislative requirements relating to company policies and procedures through monitoring, coaching, training and reporting on activities as well as instituting and tracking remedial action, through providing on-going support, guidance and advice.

To ensure internal quality work standards are maintained and aligned to customer’s specifications to ensure should customer relations.

To liaise with customers for specifications, complaints, developments and approvals documentations in order to ensure should relationships with the customer.

To ensure staff are effectively managed and held accountable through performance and disciplinary procedures, and that staff are developed, coached and mentored through the talent management and IDP processes to drive capability in the business.

To ensure efficient and effective document management and systems management in order to ensure compliance to customer standards and safety critical product compliance.

Ensure weekly, monthly and annual data trends reports and presentations are communicated to relevant parties to ensure all KPI controls are in place and corrective actions are facilitated.

Be able to conduct internal process and systems audits to specific requirements and to host 2nd and third party audits.

Ensure effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support effective decision making for the business.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

NDip in relevant field (Essential).

BTech or Degree in SHEQ or Quality Management (Desirable).

Grade 12.

Knowledge:

Sound working knowledge of Quality and Environmental Management Systems.

Knowledge of statistics.

Good systems knowledge (QMS, SABS/ISO, TS, VDA, DMAIC).

Understanding of metrology.

Core tools (APQP, PPAP, MSA, SPEC, FMEA and Control plans).

Sound working knowledge of Customer Specific Requirements.

Thorough knowledge of the principles, practices, procedures and equipment related to Occupational Safety, Health and Environment.

Internal system and process auditing.

Skills:

Strong leadership skills.

Analytical.

Assertiveness and ability to communicate effectively across all levels in the organisation.

Strong interpersonal skills and soft skills with ability to deal with conflict.

Influencing and negotiating skills.

Experience:

Experience in conducting and hosting audits.

8 years’ experience in Safety, Health, Environmental & Quality (SHEQ).

3 years managerial experience.

5 years manufacturing / automotive industry experience.

Desired Skills:

SHEQ

Quality Management

Metrology

OEM

APQP

PPAP

MSA

SPEC

FMEA

Control plans

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

PG is the name for glass in Southern Africa. Established in Cape Town in 1897, the Group produces, distributes and installs automotive, building glass, aluminium and glass film solutions. The PG Group is a significant worldwide player and our operations comply with the highest international safety, quality and environmental standards.

PG Group is invested in the following divisions: PG Glass, PG Glass Africa, Shatterprufe, LLumar, Widney, PFG Building Glass, PG Building Glass, PG Primador and PG Aluminium.

