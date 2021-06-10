An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Shopfloor Systems Specialist PPZ to join their dynamic team
Location:
Rosslyn
Years of Experience:
5+ years
Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:
- Speaking German (advantageous).
- Agile experience (advantageous).
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience(advantageous)
- Openshift (advantageous)
- Prometheus (advantageous)
- Elastic stack (advantageous)
- CI/CD (advantageous)
- JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, X-RAY (advantageous)
Generic Technical / Functional Skills:
- Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in Production / manufacturing system operations environment.
- Oracle Database knowledge.
- UNIX / Linux experience.
- Unix Shell scripting experience.
- Python, Java, Javascript/ES6, NodeJS, C#, C++ (advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required.
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified.
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required.
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes.
- Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems.
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirementsFor Further Info Apply today
