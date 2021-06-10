Shopfloor Systems Specialist PPZ

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Shopfloor Systems Specialist PPZ to join their dynamic team

Location:

Rosslyn

Years of Experience:

5+ years

Specific Technical/ Functional Skills:

Speaking German (advantageous).

Agile experience (advantageous).

ITIL process knowledge and work experience(advantageous)

Openshift (advantageous)

Prometheus (advantageous)

Elastic stack (advantageous)

CI/CD (advantageous)

JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, X-RAY (advantageous)

Generic Technical / Functional Skills:

Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in Production / manufacturing system operations environment.

Oracle Database knowledge.

UNIX / Linux experience.

Unix Shell scripting experience.

Python, Java, Javascript/ES6, NodeJS, C#, C++ (advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required.

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified.

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required.

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes.

Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems.

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirementsFor Further Info Apply today

