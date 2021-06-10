Short Term Insurance Representative at The Conducive Group

Summary
If you want to work in a thriving work environment that rewards good DISCIPLINE and ENERGY then we want you. We are looking for people to join a winning telesales team!!!!!!
Write your own paycheck at the end of every month and start living the life that you dream off TODAY!!!!!
R3000 Basic + uncapped commission
Please send CV directly to [Email Address Removed] so that interviews can be arranged for as soon as possible!
Education and Experience
- Matric (NSC)
- Proven telesales experience (minimum of 1 year)
- Cold calling experience is a primary requirement
- Re5 (Advantageous )
Key Competencies
- High energy and discipline
- Multi lingual
- Well spoken
- Confident
- Persuasive
- Proactive thinker
- Resilient
- Strong negotiation skills with the ability to resolve issues
- Able to work within a high paced environment
- Self-motivator
Please send cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Customer engagement
- Strong work ethic
- Strong communication skills
- Driven
- Go getter
- Buy Let
- Insurance Claims
- Strong negotiating and selling
- sales
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
We are sales and business optimisation experts.
We take a sustainable approach to the management of your sales workforce. Conducive offers customised outsourced solutions that reduce costs, boost sales and promote customer retention.
With a solid background across a broad spectrum of industries, Conducive’s team of well trained staff leverages this expertise to improve your operations and grow your sales.
Our service capabilities are tailored to suit the requirements of corporates; SME’s and call centre sales channels. To find our more please visit our website [URL Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Incentive Bonus