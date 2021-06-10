Supply Chain Executive

As one of the largest and most prestigious manufacturing companies in their industry sector, my client has an impressive string of achievements, worldwide, over the last 27 years. They dominate the renowned markets in their field globally.

We are recruiting a Supply Chain Executive , with solid word class manufacturing experience .

Qualifications and experience:

Industrial Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Logistics degree or other relevant degree preferred

10 years’ experience in a manufacturing environment at a senior management level

Experience in manufacturing, logistics, materials planning and Gloabl imports/exports (preferred)

Automotive experience and Lean manufacturing or simialr World class manufacturing experience is required

Change management experience is essential

Performance criteria:

Guide and manage the sustainable change, performance improvement and career development of the Supply Chain, Production, Facilities, Transport and Warehouse teams

Daily execution of best in class customer service levels and product availability, high quality on time in full delivery and optimal management of human and financial resources.

Promote and develop tight integration between planning, logistics and other operations areas and optimize performance in schedule attainment, adherence and on time delivery.

Experience in driving strategies over multiple departments and manufacturing sites

Constant improvement of products, processes and services to remain an industry leader and provide the best choice for customers

Key attributes:

Thrives in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.

Results and solutions focused.

Understands market dynamics as well as the legal and regulatory

landscape.

landscape. Confident, articulate and able to influence at all levels with

exceptional leadership, communication and interpersonal skills.

exceptional leadership, communication and interpersonal skills. Strong working knowledge of supply chain management principles,

ERP, WMS, and Lean implementation.

ERP, WMS, and Lean implementation. Senior level supply chain and logistics experience with a track record

of operational service level and efficiency improvement.

of operational service level and efficiency improvement. Proven ability to lead and manage complex projects within timeline

and budgetary constraints across functional areas.

and budgetary constraints across functional areas. Strong analytical skills and excellent judgment.

Broad knowledge of P&L, Balance Sheet, ROI.

Desired Skills:

automotive manufacturing

Supply Chain Management

Executive Management

World class manufcaturing

lean manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

While this is not an auotmotive manufacturer, your experience in WCM, supply chian optimisation and Global markets is essential, to support this company in their process of improving their business and ensuring they remain one of the Leaders in their industry.

Manufacturing NOT FMCG

Kindly note that only candidates who fall within 70% of the salary and requirements range will be contacted.

Montana Resourcing – specialists in Supply chain and Logistics recruitment with over 75 years of cumulative recruitment and executive search experience.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Perfomance bonuses

Learn more/Apply for this position