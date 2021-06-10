Technical Lead (Java) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Oversee the integrity and scalability of systems and systems design, as well as data security of a an innovative HealthTech company in Pretoria seeking your coding and leadership expertise to be their next Technical Lead (Java). You will be managing a team of Front End, Back End and Mobile Devs & Engineers while being responsible for the design, modification, documentation, testing, implements, installs and support of software applications and systems. You must possess a BSc. Degree in IT/Computer Science with strong skills in Java, JavaScript, jQuery (AngularJS and Backbone JS), AWS, API Development (REST, RPC), Development Architecture, MySQL, Git, Project Management Process design & re-engineering and IT Systems Governance. Remote work is on offer.DUTIES:Team Management

Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery.

Provide technical leadership to teammates through coaching and mentorship.

Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits.

Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team.

Identify need for team capacity increases.

Maintain job description of team members and write new job descriptions for available positions within department.

Interview potential hires within department and provide proactive and complete feedback to recruitment team members.

Conduct technical assessments of potential employees in department.

Conduct regular check ins with members of department to ensure employees are developed and challenged.

Provide proactive feedback on systems and services to management.

Documentation

Assist in the collection and documentation of user’s requirements, development of user stories, estimates and work plans.

Oversee quality of documentation for the department as a whole.

Document as-built system designs.

Prepare reports, manuals and other documentation on the status, operation and maintenance of software.

Project Management

Package and support deployment of releases.

Participate in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code.

Ensure product owners develop in line with product strategy.

Efficiently and effectively deploy resources where and when needed.

Plan development resource allocation and deliver IT development projects in accordance with business priorities.

Manage new implementation risks through coordination of system testing on new projects.

Coordinate and resolve issues experienced in the production environment.

Manage and improve development practices and standards.

Liaise with relevant stakeholders on an ongoing basis.

Recognise and mitigate or reduce risks when identified.

Escalate issues and high risks when necessary.

Software Engineering

Research, consult, analyse and evaluate system program needs.

Identify technology limitations and deficiencies in existing systems and associated processes, procedures and methods.

Write and maintain efficient, reusable and reliable code to meet system requirements, system designs and technical specifications in accordance with quality accredited standards.

Test, debug, diagnose and correct errors and faults in an applications programming language within established testing protocols, guidelines and quality standards to ensure programs and applications perform to specification.

Write, update and maintain technical program, end user documentation and operational procedures.

Ensure integrity of systems and databases.

Uphold ethical standards within the Systems Engineering Department.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

BSc. Degree: Information Technology – Computer Science.

Experience/Skills

Development Architecture.

AWS.

API Development (REST, RPC).

MySQL.

Git.

HTML and CSS.

JavaScript.

Java and/or Kotlin.

jQuery (AngularJS and Backbone JS).

Line Management.

System architecture design.

System development coordination.

Project Management.

Project implementation management.

Business Technical Analysis.

Process design and re-engineering.

Stakeholder Engagement.

Risk Management.

IT Systems Governance.

ATTRIBUTES:

Interprets Data.

Generates Ideas.

Explores Possibilities.

Convinces People.

Articulates Information.

Shows Composure.

Embraces Change.

Values Individuals.

Meets Timescales.

Checks Things.

Follows Procedures.

Pursues Goals.

Examines Information.

Adopts Practical Approaches.

Provides Insights.

Makes Decisions.

Directs People.

Teamwork.

Upholds Standards.

Takes Action.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position