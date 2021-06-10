Technology Services Support Specialist

The role is primarily accountable to support to various applications. Internal as well as external Client facing with a huge effect on the overall brand of this enterprise.

The incumbent will be responsible to drive out the completion of tasks to a set standard and quality under strict governance. In additional to this the person needs to keep abreast of new technologies and impact of outside factors that will influence the application environment.

The following experience will be required:

With the support of the Team Lead:

Workload, complexity of new work and the unstructured nature of the work.

Various priorities that needs attention on day of submission.

Various Vendors needs to be handled for various applications.

Security and deployment compliance as well as governance.

Planning of deployment and deliveries that lead up to the Go-Live of an Application.

Eductating team in technical abilities they need to master in order to do their work according to standard

Ensure correctness and governance for:

Software runtime

Deployments of Applications from Teams.

Managing and monitoring the Runtime errors in non-prod environments.

Handling of migrations to environments.

Planning and execution of Go-Live weekends for minor projects and Roadmaps in BAU cycles.

Support and drive troublshooting incidents.

Document solutions and actions for fellow team members and standby.

Optimise the day to day work and automate with scripts or application configuration where possible.

Previous Knowledge:

Understanding of different technologies in use.

Understanding the technical demands on the different applications used in CS.

Understanding the different Applications servers and ways to drive deployments to them (Tomcat, JBOSS,

IIS, etc.)

Manage Application changes to technical environments

Knowledge of UX and UI design.

Knowledge of [URL Removed] and ERP platforms

Experience:

Manage of application changes and deployments to multiple environments within agile frameworks

Experience with Java and Python to understand the ability.

Understanding of Security on Systems and Application levels – Authentication as well as Authorisation

Overall Project and Program Management principles

Knowledge and Skills:

Operations Management

Project Oversight

Reporting and administration

Quality, compliance and risk management

Business Processes and business requirements definition

Desired Skills:

Programme Management

Agile

ERP Platforms

Technical environments

Application changes

deployments to multiple environments

UX & UI design

Tomcat

JBOSS

document solutions

compliance & governance

project management

Strong data management background

Strong Technology & Infrastructure background

service level delivery

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

Large financial services, enterprise-size client

