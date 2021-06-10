Trainee Parts Interpreter

A well-established Dealership in East London is offering a Trainee Parts Interpreter internship to a young and energetic sales orientated individual. The successful candidate will be responsible for the full life cycle of the spares and parts from receiving, booking in and selling of the stock. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Previous work experience Strong in numerical analysing and matching, and a good technical understanding Organised and efficient Computer literate Attention to detail. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Responsible for full life cycle of spares and parts

Receiving parts

Booking in parts

Selling stock

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

