UI5 Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a UI5 Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

Relevant IT / Business DegreeYears Of Experience:- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Technical / Functional Skills:

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

ALV programming

Development tools, IDE (Net-Beans, Eclipse), Jasper I-report

Databases: SQL Server, Mysql, Oracle 10g, derby

Code Analysis tools: SonarQube, Checkstyle

Language, JAVA, J2SE (Core Java), J2EE (JSP, Servlet)

Interface programming

Smartforms

Setup AWS EC2 platform for portals (Mysql, Apache, Php)

Workflow

User exits

Database updates

Function Modules

Batch programming

Automation Server: Jenkins

Rainbow 4.0, Loc, YAML, Swagger API, Winscp, UNIX, JIRA, Confluence

Cloud computing i.e Amazon Web Services

Build tools: Ant, Maven, and Bamboo

Tasks And Responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software

development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers

and emerging computing trends

Desired Skills:

UNIX

JIRA

CONFLUENCE

CLOUD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

