UI5 Developer

Jun 10, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a UI5 Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location:

  • Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Qualification:

  • Relevant IT / Business DegreeYears Of Experience:- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Technical / Functional Skills:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • ALV programming
  • Development tools, IDE (Net-Beans, Eclipse), Jasper I-report
  • Databases: SQL Server, Mysql, Oracle 10g, derby
  • Code Analysis tools: SonarQube, Checkstyle
  • Language, JAVA, J2SE (Core Java), J2EE (JSP, Servlet)
  • Interface programming
  • Smartforms
  • Setup AWS EC2 platform for portals (Mysql, Apache, Php)
  • Workflow
  • User exits
  • Database updates
  • Function Modules
  • Batch programming
  • Automation Server: Jenkins
  • Rainbow 4.0, Loc, YAML, Swagger API, Winscp, UNIX, JIRA, Confluence
  • Cloud computing i.e Amazon Web Services
  • Build tools: Ant, Maven, and Bamboo

Tasks And Responsibilities:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software
  • development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers
  • and emerging computing trends

Desired Skills:

  • UNIX
  • JIRA
  • CONFLUENCE
  • CLOUD

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

