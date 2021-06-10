An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a UI5 Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location:
- Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Qualification:
- Relevant IT / Business DegreeYears Of Experience:- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- ALV programming
- Development tools, IDE (Net-Beans, Eclipse), Jasper I-report
- Databases: SQL Server, Mysql, Oracle 10g, derby
- Code Analysis tools: SonarQube, Checkstyle
- Language, JAVA, J2SE (Core Java), J2EE (JSP, Servlet)
- Interface programming
- Smartforms
- Setup AWS EC2 platform for portals (Mysql, Apache, Php)
- Workflow
- User exits
- Database updates
- Function Modules
- Batch programming
- Automation Server: Jenkins
- Rainbow 4.0, Loc, YAML, Swagger API, Winscp, UNIX, JIRA, Confluence
- Cloud computing i.e Amazon Web Services
- Build tools: Ant, Maven, and Bamboo
Tasks And Responsibilities:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software
- development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers
- and emerging computing trends
Desired Skills:
- UNIX
- JIRA
- CONFLUENCE
- CLOUD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years