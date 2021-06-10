Unit Manager – Maternity (Jhb North)

Johannesburg based client requires a skilled Unit Manager to effectively manage the Maternity Unit.
Responsibilities:
- Manage acuities and skill mix in such a way to ensure cost effective quality care.
- Investigate all negative incidents and ensure appropriate capturing on IMS.
- Ensuring the unit is providing safe, cost effective quality patient care.
- Actively participate as a member of a team to achieve goals.
- Create an environment where staff are aware of their role they play in provision of quality nursing care.
- Building and maintaining stakeholder relationships.
Requirements:
- Registration with the South African Nursing Council (SANC)
- Advanced Midwifery qualification would be advantageous.
- A relevant management qualification would be advantageous.
- Management experience required (3 – 5 years).
- Maternity Unit experience essential.
- Private Hospital experience required.
- Experience in clinical leadership.
- Knowledge od KRONOS, WRPT, Bluebird & SAP would be advantageous.
Email your detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];
Ref: UMM/NL/LM
Desired Skills:
- Management experience required (3 – 5 years)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council