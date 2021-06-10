Unit Manager – Maternity (Jhb North)

Johannesburg based client requires a skilled Unit Manager to effectively manage the Maternity Unit.

Responsibilities:

  • Manage acuities and skill mix in such a way to ensure cost effective quality care.
  • Investigate all negative incidents and ensure appropriate capturing on IMS.
  • Ensuring the unit is providing safe, cost effective quality patient care.
  • Actively participate as a member of a team to achieve goals.
  • Create an environment where staff are aware of their role they play in provision of quality nursing care.
  • Building and maintaining stakeholder relationships.

Requirements:

  • Registration with the South African Nursing Council (SANC)
  • Advanced Midwifery qualification would be advantageous.
  • A relevant management qualification would be advantageous.
  • Management experience required (3 – 5 years).
  • Maternity Unit experience essential.
  • Private Hospital experience required.
  • Experience in clinical leadership.
  • Knowledge od KRONOS, WRPT, Bluebird & SAP would be advantageous.

