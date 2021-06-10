Unit Manager – Maternity (Jhb North)

Johannesburg based client requires a skilled Unit Manager to effectively manage the Maternity Unit.

Responsibilities:

Manage acuities and skill mix in such a way to ensure cost effective quality care.

Investigate all negative incidents and ensure appropriate capturing on IMS.

Ensuring the unit is providing safe, cost effective quality patient care.

Actively participate as a member of a team to achieve goals.

Create an environment where staff are aware of their role they play in provision of quality nursing care.

Building and maintaining stakeholder relationships.

Requirements:

Registration with the South African Nursing Council (SANC)

Advanced Midwifery qualification would be advantageous.

A relevant management qualification would be advantageous.

Management experience required (3 – 5 years).

Maternity Unit experience essential.

Private Hospital experience required.

Experience in clinical leadership.

Knowledge od KRONOS, WRPT, Bluebird & SAP would be advantageous.

Email your detailed CV to response “at” [URL Removed] or call Lee-Anne on [Phone Number Removed];

Ref: UMM/NL/LM

Desired Skills:

Management experience required (3 – 5 years)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

Learn more/Apply for this position