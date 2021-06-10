Vaccine Facility Supervisor (RN) CPT – CONTRACT

Position: Vaccine Facility Supervisor (RN)

Locations: Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, Sandton

Type: Fixed Term Contract – 6 Months

Registered Nurses with Occupational Health qualification, Dispensing and Vaccination Certificates required for vaccine roll-out project at various corporate sites in South Africa.

Sites:

Cape Town (Northern Suburbs)

Durban

Johannesburg (North)

Centurion

Key Responsibilities:

Client Relationship Management – receiving clients and ensuring they have a good customer experience

Manage the cold chain for the vaccines and supervision of the nursing team administering the vaccines

Identify and resolve delivery challenges or service failures on-site

Identify risks to the clients and propose solutions

Manage the data flow and ensuring correct information is being uploaded to the DOH system

Key Requirements:

Registered Nurse with current SANC registration

Post Basic Qualification in Occupational Health, plus Dispensing Licence and Vaccination Certificate

At least 5 years Nursing experience, coupled with at least 2 years Supervisory/ Management experience – managing teams

Good PC Literacy and familiarity with online systems

Available to work Monday – Friday 08h00 – 17h00

Available to commence duty immediately

Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed] with supporting documents

Supporting Documents:

– Copy of Nursing Diploma

– Copy of SANC Registration

– Copy of Post Basic qualifications

– Copy of Comprehensive Word CV

Closing Date: 20 June 2021

Desired Skills:

At least 5 years Nursing experience

coupled with at least 2 years Supervisory/ Management experience – managing teams

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

