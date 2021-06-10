Vaccine Facility Supervisor (RN) Durban – CONTRACT

Position: Vaccine Facility Supervisor (RN)
Locations: Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, Sandton
Type: Fixed Term Contract – 6 Months
Registered Nurses with Occupational Health qualification, Dispensing and Vaccination Certificates required for vaccine roll-out project at various corporate sites in South Africa.
Sites:
- Cape Town (Northern Suburbs)
- Durban
- Johannesburg (North)
- Centurion
Key Responsibilities:
- Client Relationship Management – receiving clients and ensuring they have a good customer experience
- Manage the cold chain for the vaccines and supervision of the nursing team administering the vaccines
- Identify and resolve delivery challenges or service failures on-site
- Identify risks to the clients and propose solutions
- Manage the data flow and ensuring correct information is being uploaded to the DOH system
Key Requirements:
- Registered Nurse with current SANC registration
- Post Basic Qualification in Occupational Health, plus Dispensing Licence and Vaccination Certificate
- At least 5 years Nursing experience, coupled with at least 2 years Supervisory/ Management experience – managing teams
- Good PC Literacy and familiarity with online systems
- Available to work Monday – Friday 08h00 – 17h00
- Available to commence duty immediately
Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed] with supporting documents
Supporting Documents:
– Copy of Nursing Diploma
– Copy of SANC Registration
– Copy of Post Basic qualifications
– Copy of Comprehensive Word CV
Closing Date: 20 June 2021
Desired Skills:
- At least 5 years Nursing experience
- coupled with at least 2 years Supervisory/ Management experience – managing teams
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Diploma
- South African Nursing Council