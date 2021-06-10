Vaccine Facility Supervisor (RN) JHB – CONTRACT

Jun 10, 2021

Position: Vaccine Facility Supervisor (RN)
Locations: Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, Sandton
Type: Fixed Term Contract – 6 Months

Registered Nurses with Occupational Health qualification, Dispensing and Vaccination Certificates required for vaccine roll-out project at various corporate sites in South Africa.
Sites:

  • Cape Town (Northern Suburbs)
  • Durban
  • Johannesburg (North)
  • Centurion

Key Responsibilities:

  • Client Relationship Management – receiving clients and ensuring they have a good customer experience
  • Manage the cold chain for the vaccines and supervision of the nursing team administering the vaccines
  • Identify and resolve delivery challenges or service failures on-site
  • Identify risks to the clients and propose solutions
  • Manage the data flow and ensuring correct information is being uploaded to the DOH system

Key Requirements:

  • Registered Nurse with current SANC registration
  • Post Basic Qualification in Occupational Health, plus Dispensing Licence and Vaccination Certificate
  • At least 5 years Nursing experience, coupled with at least 2 years Supervisory/ Management experience – managing teams
  • Good PC Literacy and familiarity with online systems
  • Available to work Monday – Friday 08h00 – 17h00
  • Available to commence duty immediately

Please apply to response “at” [URL Removed] with supporting documents

Supporting Documents:
– Copy of Nursing Diploma
– Copy of SANC Registration
– Copy of Post Basic qualifications
– Copy of Comprehensive Word CV

Closing Date: 20 June 2021

