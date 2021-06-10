Warehouse Assistant – Receiving

My client a Retailer in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Warehouse Assistant – Receiving.

Main accountabilities

Assist in the offloading of containers on a day-to-day basis.

Receiving of goods from Suppliers or Weylandt stores against the correct paperwork.

Ensure all products are labeled, inspected to make sure it corresponds to the specific product being received against the following information or product characteristics Re: Code, Description, color, product release information and QTY.

Ensure all goods are packed / wrapped correctly to prevent damages.

All instructions are to be carried out quickly and accurately.

Assist Team Leader with re organizing and moving of stock as part of our space planning within the receiving department.

Control over documents.

Ensure that the housekeeping within the receiving area inside and outside is always kept in neat and tidy condition.

Report any damages, problems or concerns relating to stock or within the receiving facility to your Team Leader / Supervisor.

Always ensure a high standard of Customer Service (both internal and external) by providing an excellent service in the receiving area.

Wastage on wrapping to be kept to an absolute minimum.

Assist other departments where needed.

Compliance with all Health and Safety Rules and Regulations, ensuring that any areas of concern are notified to your Team Leader / Supervisor.

Technical Skills & behavioural skills

Grade 12

Physically fit and able to move and lift heavy furniture.

Good communication in English (reading & writing).

Assembling skill will be an advantage.

Ability to plan and organises the workload making good decisions.

Work well as part of a team, helping others where necessary to meet the deadline required.

Please send CV by the 30th of June 2021.

