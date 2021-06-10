My client a Retailer in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Warehouse Assistant – Receiving.
Main accountabilities
- Assist in the offloading of containers on a day-to-day basis.
- Receiving of goods from Suppliers or Weylandt stores against the correct paperwork.
- Ensure all products are labeled, inspected to make sure it corresponds to the specific product being received against the following information or product characteristics Re: Code, Description, color, product release information and QTY.
- Ensure all goods are packed / wrapped correctly to prevent damages.
- All instructions are to be carried out quickly and accurately.
- Assist Team Leader with re organizing and moving of stock as part of our space planning within the receiving department.
- Control over documents.
- Ensure that the housekeeping within the receiving area inside and outside is always kept in neat and tidy condition.
- Report any damages, problems or concerns relating to stock or within the receiving facility to your Team Leader / Supervisor.
- Always ensure a high standard of Customer Service (both internal and external) by providing an excellent service in the receiving area.
- Wastage on wrapping to be kept to an absolute minimum.
- Assist other departments where needed.
- Compliance with all Health and Safety Rules and Regulations, ensuring that any areas of concern are notified to your Team Leader / Supervisor.
Technical Skills & behavioural skills
- Grade 12
- Physically fit and able to move and lift heavy furniture.
- Good communication in English (reading & writing).
- Assembling skill will be an advantage.
- Ability to plan and organises the workload making good decisions.
- Work well as part of a team, helping others where necessary to meet the deadline required.
Please send CV by the 30th of June 2021.
Desired Skills:
- lift heavy furniture
- Good communication
- Assembling
- plan and organise
- part of a team
- meet the deadline
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric