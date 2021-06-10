Warehouse Assistant – Receiving

Jun 10, 2021

My client a Retailer in CapeTown has an exciting new vacancy for a Warehouse Assistant – Receiving.

Main accountabilities

  • Assist in the offloading of containers on a day-to-day basis.
  • Receiving of goods from Suppliers or Weylandt stores against the correct paperwork.
  • Ensure all products are labeled, inspected to make sure it corresponds to the specific product being received against the following information or product characteristics Re: Code, Description, color, product release information and QTY.
  • Ensure all goods are packed / wrapped correctly to prevent damages.
  • All instructions are to be carried out quickly and accurately.
  • Assist Team Leader with re organizing and moving of stock as part of our space planning within the receiving department.
  • Control over documents.
  • Ensure that the housekeeping within the receiving area inside and outside is always kept in neat and tidy condition.
  • Report any damages, problems or concerns relating to stock or within the receiving facility to your Team Leader / Supervisor.
  • Always ensure a high standard of Customer Service (both internal and external) by providing an excellent service in the receiving area.
  • Wastage on wrapping to be kept to an absolute minimum.
  • Assist other departments where needed.
  • Compliance with all Health and Safety Rules and Regulations, ensuring that any areas of concern are notified to your Team Leader / Supervisor.

Technical Skills & behavioural skills

  • Grade 12
  • Physically fit and able to move and lift heavy furniture.
  • Good communication in English (reading & writing).
  • Assembling skill will be an advantage.
  • Ability to plan and organises the workload making good decisions.
  • Work well as part of a team, helping others where necessary to meet the deadline required.

Please send CV by the 30th of June 2021.

Desired Skills:

  • lift heavy furniture
  • Good communication
  • Assembling
  • plan and organise
  • part of a team
  • meet the deadline

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position