Water Treatment Learnership

Rheochem is offering a 9 month Water Treatment Learnership (starting 1st July 2021)to Chemistry and Chemical Engineering graduates only. The successful applicants will have work responsibilities during the Learnership, as well as being allowed study and experiential learning time.

Desired Skills:

aptitude for science and engineering

proven problem-solving ability

ability to work in a team and individually

ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

ability to give and follow instructions

ability to understand processes

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Rheochem is a specialty water treatment chemical supplier, with it’s head office in Westmead, Pinetown. Further details can be obtained from our website.

Employer & Job Benefits:

NA to Learnerships

