Actuarial Analyst

Statistical Actuarial Analyst – Analysing healthcare data!

The successful candidate will be required to assist senior staff with the analysis and manipulation of healthcare data, interpretation of results and building analytical and statistical models in the team.

The Position: We’re looking for a vibrant Statistical Actuarial Analyst to be based permanently in Cape Town. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R30 000.00 Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV along with your Academic Record / Statement of Results to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Completed Degree Actuarial Science Degree – essential

Must be pursing Actuarial Fellowship – essential

Must reside in Cape Town – essential

Must be a team player

Must be dedicated and hard working

Own reliable transport a must have

Responsibilities:

Assisting senior staff with the analysis of healthcare data, data manipulation, visualization and preparation of results and insights

Assisting with the development of methodologies and data products for implementation by the business

Investigating different scenarios to understand trends in data

Interpretation of results and findings

Developing and maintaining statistical or artificial intelligence models

Implementing flexible data handling and reporting solutions using a variety of software platforms

Technical Skills:

Technically inclined – eager for coding work (SAS, SQL, R, Python)

Advanced spreadsheet and data handling skills (Excel / Macros)

Practical knowledge of data manipulation / predictive analytics / operations research / optimization

Experience or demonstratable knowledge of at least one statistical language (R, Python)

Experience in the healthcare industry

A practical understanding of clinical groupers and risk adjustment techniques

Why Should You Apply?

Work in an established environment where you will develop under the mentorship of a strong and experienced actuarial team and benefit from the advantages of working on a variety of initiatives in a multi-disciplinary environment

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

Actuarial Analyst

Actuarial science

Statistical Analysis

Actuarial

SAS

SQL

R

Python

Data Analysis

Data Manipulation

Interpreting Data

Advanced Excel

Analytical Techniques

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position