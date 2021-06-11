Analyst Programmer

6 months extendable contract
As a member of our agile development team, you will apply your skills in CRM2011, D365, .Net, JavaScript, Microsoft Flow, Power Apps and Power BI to deliver on our stakeholders’ needs. Qualifications:
– 5+ years working with C# and the .Net Framework as well as web development experience with JavaScript and web services, is required
– 2+ years developing solutions in Dynamics 365, including configuration, workflow and plug-in development, is required
– Experience with Power BI or SSRS, OData and FetchXML is a plus
– Solid experience designing, architecting and building effective solutions according to industry best practices is a must, as is experience with the full systems development life cycle as it pertains to business application development projects
– Experience in estimating your application design/development work and that of others, and in the creation of application technical standards and documentation
– You will be expected to be self-motivated in researching alternative technologies, tools and techniques to solve business problems with application solutions
– Experience in migrating data from legacy CRM implementations to Dynamics 365 is preferred
– Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills with an ability to translate technical concepts as appropriate to the level of the audience Preferred Education:
– A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology or a related discipline and 5 years’ in-depth technical experience in object-oriented business application design and development in a complex distributed application environment are preferred. Additional experience may be considered in lieu of formal education.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Dynamics 365
- Power BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree