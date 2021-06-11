Area Account Manager – Plant Nutrition

A well-known international Agricultural Company specialising within the Plant Nutrition and Crop Protection Markets requires the above to promote specialised products and provide technical support to Customers and Distributors within the industry.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A tertiary qualification in either Soil Science or Agronomy or Plant Pathology or related is essential.

The Company will consider a Graduate with no experience or someone with experience having worked within the Fertilizer or Crop Protection or related markets is preferred.

Previous sales experience is preferred but not essential.

The successful candidate must be self-motivated and have good people skills.

Must be computer literate.

Must have a valid drivers license.

Must have good communication skills.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Deal in nutritional management and sales of specialities.

Develop and implement product demonstrations in the field and region.

Investigate, understand, capture and communicate aspects of key crop production.

Implement demonstrations as well as infield marketing trials and activities to influence and support sales of various products, seeds and crop solutions.

Ensure resources are focused on Key Growers and influencers in the food and feed chain as well as creating pull approaches in support of the Area Team.

Identify key crop, product and market opportunities and threats.

Develop the competence, motivation and commitment of Agro Chemicals Distributors through effective training, promotion and sales support.

Promote and introduce products as well as create a demand for agrochemical products.

Establish demo trials and ensure cooperation on field days as well as gather market intelligence and crop production information.

Prepare annual and budgeting for accurate monthly forecasting.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position