Assistant Director: Project Administration and Coordination 12 months contract

Coordinate IT needs within the department

?Assist in raising ITawareness by interviewing users and organising workshops.

? Applications solutions aligned to business requirements

? Assist in conducting business analysis and compile the IT equipment needs and draft specification.

? Business needs and specification received and compiled

? Coordinate the procurement of IT equipment for the department

? IT equipment coordinated and procured

Projects Administration

? Provide assistance in developing project plan and capture progress in the projects cycle

? Project plan captured and progress updated

? Track progress with relevant project team members internally or externally and issues reminders

? Reminders issued and response received to update progress.

? Compile updated reports based on the projects schedules

? Reports of projects compiled and submitted.

? Identify possible project risk and compile reports for management action

? Risk identified and reported?

File and maintain updated records of projects

? Records of projects updated and maintained

Project coordination

? Coordinate logistical arrangement for projects meetings and serve as secretariat

? Logistics for meetings arranged and secretariat services rendered

? Conduct budget administration by keeping track of expenses and payment processes

? Project expenses updated and payment processed

Provision of assistance in user requirements elicitation.

? Conduct continuous requirements elicitation by means of interacting with users to determine their IT challenges and needs.

? Adequate elicitation of user requirements.

? Participates in the applications testing processes

? Systems testing satisfy the user requirements. Coordination of process improvement and workflow management

? Assist in reengineering of IT business processes and workflows.

? Business process and workflows reengineered

E. COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS1

. Knowledge ? Broad IT knowledge, in supporting IT environment? Knowledge of IT hardware and software Systems development lifecycles and methodologies? Keeping abreast of latest IT Technology.? Sound Knowledge of various computer technologies and how they impact the business.? Knowledge of Software Development? Technical understanding IT environment? Demonstrable evidence of analysing and documenting complex business processes. ? Demonstrable experience writing requirements specifications for Information Systems.? Knowledge of project management processes and methodologies? Knowledge of financial management act

Skills ? Interpersonal Skills.? Project management skills? Verbal and communication skills? Organising and planning skills? Conflict management skills? Time management? Problem Solving Skills? IT technical skills.

Personal attributes ? Critical thinker? Initiative? Loyalty and business ethics? Ability to work individually and as part of the team.? Willingness to assist people? Persistence and perseverance, willing to learn

Experience ? Minimum of 3 years supervisory level in project management including experience in IT environment

Qualifications

A tertiary qualification at NQF 7 in Information Technology or [URL Removed] minimum of one year certificate/diploma in project management will be added

Desired Skills:

see above spec

Learn more/Apply for this position