Assistant Warehouse Manager

Our client in the Liquor Industry is looking for an Assistant Warehouse manager to join their organisation on a Permanent basis. Salary: R16 000 pm depending on experience.

Role:

To manage the operational aspects of the Warehouse and Store including Distribution, Customer service, Human resources, Administration and Sales.

To plan and manage the warehouse to maximise work flow with regards to new deliveries, returns and dispatch.

To manage the picking process and ensure all products are picked and distributed accurately

To coordinate, manage and monitor the workings for operations and resolve and attend to any queries.

To ensure pricing is correct and finalize the end of day cash up.

To stay abreast of the market and implement changes to promote sales by identifying current and future trends that appeal to customers.

To ensure merchandise is clean and ready to be displayed at all times.

To monitor the fluctuating supply and demand within the store.

To ensure promotions are accurate and merchandised to the company’s standards.

To maintain store’s cleanliness and ensure that health and safety requirements are met.

To ensure that the correct amount of stock is ordered and received within the required timeframes.

To monitor the stock level and replenish where necessary.

To co-ordinate full stock takes throughout the store and warehouse in order to manage the profit and loss of stock.

To minimise stock write off by controlling the shrinkages and damages in the warehouse.

To hold regular meetings with the reps to ensure the right quantity of stock required is available and planned accordingly.

To address and handle customer’s questions, complains and any other issues and resolve accordingly

To manage staff in terms of Performance Management, Recruitment and Training & Development and adherence to company policies and procedures.

To implement HR policies with regards to discipline, motivation and performance in a fair and consistent manner

Requirements:

Matric

Business Qualification

Assistant management experience

Previous experience in the Liquor Industry

Desired Skills:

Liquor

Retail

Logistics Management

Warehouse Management Systems

Operations and Logistics

Warehouse Team Management

Assistant warehouse manager

Warehouse Administration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is in the Liquor Industry

