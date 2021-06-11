Audit Senior

My client a well established Audit and Accounting firm in the Southern Suburbs in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for an Audit Senior to join their Audit team.

Duties will include managing external audit assignments at clients in the Western Cape area and coaching and developing Audit clerks.

Applicants must have:

Completed B Com or B Compt Degree plus completed Honours or studying towards Honours through UNISA (currently registered)

Completed SAICA Articles with an Audit and Accounting firm or about to complete Articles this year

Caseware and MS Excel

Supervisory experience of audit clerks and trainees

Valid drivers licence and own vehicle

Clear credit and criminal record

Excellent communication skills

Professional in conduct and appearance

Highly accurate and good attention to detail

Applicants must be South African citizens preferably residing in Cape Town currently.

Please email CV before the 30th of June 2021.

Desired Skills:

Audit

SAICA

Articles

Caseware

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

