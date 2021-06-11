My client a well established Audit and Accounting firm in the Southern Suburbs in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for an Audit Senior to join their Audit team.
Duties will include managing external audit assignments at clients in the Western Cape area and coaching and developing Audit clerks.
Applicants must have:
- Completed B Com or B Compt Degree plus completed Honours or studying towards Honours through UNISA (currently registered)
- Completed SAICA Articles with an Audit and Accounting firm or about to complete Articles this year
- Caseware and MS Excel
- Supervisory experience of audit clerks and trainees
- Valid drivers licence and own vehicle
- Clear credit and criminal record
- Excellent communication skills
- Professional in conduct and appearance
- Highly accurate and good attention to detail
Applicants must be South African citizens preferably residing in Cape Town currently.
Please email CV before the 30th of June 2021.
Desired Skills:
- Audit
- SAICA
- Articles
- Caseware
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree