Business Analyst at Rhodes Food Group

CONTRACT POSITION FOR 6 MONTHS.

JULY 2021 – DECEMBER 2021.

Reporting to the Head of Finance Long Life Foods, your main responsibilities will include, the management and analysis of pricing and profitability as a support function to the Sales team, as well as sales administration:

Job Responsibilities:

Direct support to sales teams and management with regards to pricing; margin analysis; Sales reports and various Ad-hoc requirements.

Provide management with timely and accurate information on the financial performance, down to product level.

Oversight of the orders process function in conjunction with pricing and order department.

Oversight and management of all pricing functions in conjunction with pricing and order department, ensuring pricing and promotions are accurately maintained in Syspro’s Trade Promotion Module, as well as external Distributer systems.

Establishment of dealing parameter for sales team, in conjunction with Commercial analyst.

Compilation of yearly price lists when increases taken; in conjunction with relevant contributions.

Monthly and Bi-Weekly collation and review of market pricing, with feedback to the business (Gap vs market).

Completion of Commercial information with regards to new/existing product developments.

Calculations and presentation of respective national sales activities as well as new business tenders, including pricing proposals and profit realizations.

Oversight of all Selling and distribution cost buckets.

Completion and review of budgets and quarterly forecast, weekly estimates.

Completions of Board reports on a quarterly basis.

Our Ideal Candidate should have the following:

Minimum BCom degree.

Relevant experience in the FMCG environment.

Excellent communication skills.

Computer literate (Advanced Excel).

Excellent problem-solving.

High level of numeracy.

High level of attention to detail.

Detailed knowledge of SYSPRO, Cognos will be beneficial.

All information provided by candidates will be verified. Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd has the right to withdraw the advertisement and or not appoint anyone in the position. Communication will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. Should you not hear from Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd within 14 days after the closing date, then please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Employment Equity:

This position will be filled in line with the objectives of Rhodes Food Group (Pty) Ltd Employment Equity plans and designated candidates are encouraged to apply in accordance with applicable legislation.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Sales reports

Pricing and Profitability

Margin Analysis

Cognos

SYSPRO

FMCG industry

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

