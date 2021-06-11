A great opportunity is available for a Business Development Manager – Sales within an exciting company
Location: Johannesburg
Qulification and Experience Required:
- A degree/diploma (Computer Science or Business Information Systems preferred)
- Proven working experience as a business development manager, sales executive or a relevant role
- Proven sales track record
- Proficiency in MS Office and CRM software
- Proficiency in English
- Market knowledge
- Consulting Experience in outsourcing environment a definate advantage
- IT solution Selling a must – Mostly Software and Digital Solutions
- Previous experience with Onsite/ Offshore Model will be ideal
Description of Responsibilities:
- Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction
- Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs
- Promote the company’s services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives
- Prepare sales contracts ensuring adherence to law-established rules and guidelines
- Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers
- Headhunting New Business
- Identifying sales and services that would appeal to new clients
- Managing company and client expectations
- Reviewing timeframes and budgets
- Creating sales pitches
- Executing sales objectives
- Managing client accounts
- Finding and following new sales leads
- Attending networking events
- Negotiating sales contracts
- Managing records of sales, revenue, and other important data
- Making professional decisions in a fast-paced environment
- Developing ways to improve the customer experience and build brand loyalty
- Researching the market and industry trends
Key Competencies:
- Knowledge of IT Outsourcing landscape
- Knowledge of Solution Architecture approach and Process
- Knowledge of Application Architecture
- Knowledge of Emerging Technologies
- Knowledge of Business
- Relating and Networking
- Presenting and Communicating
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Persuading and Influencing
- Writing and Reporting
Apply today for more information!
Desired Skills:
- Application Architecture
- solution architecture
- Networking