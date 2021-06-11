Business Development Manager – Sales

A great opportunity is available for a Business Development Manager – Sales within an exciting company

Location: Johannesburg

Qulification and Experience Required:

  • A degree/diploma (Computer Science or Business Information Systems preferred)
  • Proven working experience as a business development manager, sales executive or a relevant role
  • Proven sales track record
  • Proficiency in MS Office and CRM software
  • Proficiency in English
  • Market knowledge
  • Consulting Experience in outsourcing environment a definate advantage
  • IT solution Selling a must – Mostly Software and Digital Solutions
  • Previous experience with Onsite/ Offshore Model will be ideal

Description of Responsibilities:

  • Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction
  • Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs
  • Promote the company’s services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives
  • Prepare sales contracts ensuring adherence to law-established rules and guidelines
  • Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers
  • Headhunting New Business
  • Identifying sales and services that would appeal to new clients
  • Managing company and client expectations
  • Reviewing timeframes and budgets
  • Creating sales pitches
  • Executing sales objectives
  • Managing client accounts
  • Finding and following new sales leads
  • Attending networking events
  • Negotiating sales contracts
  • Managing records of sales, revenue, and other important data
  • Making professional decisions in a fast-paced environment
  • Developing ways to improve the customer experience and build brand loyalty
  • Researching the market and industry trends

Key Competencies:

  • Knowledge of IT Outsourcing landscape
  • Knowledge of Solution Architecture approach and Process
  • Knowledge of Application Architecture
  • Knowledge of Emerging Technologies
  • Knowledge of Business
  • Relating and Networking
  • Presenting and Communicating
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Writing and Reporting

Desired Skills:

  • Application Architecture
  • solution architecture
  • Networking

