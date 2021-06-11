Business Development Manager – Sales

A great opportunity is available for a Business Development Manager – Sales within an exciting company

Location: Johannesburg

Qulification and Experience Required:

A degree/diploma (Computer Science or Business Information Systems preferred)

Proven working experience as a business development manager, sales executive or a relevant role

Proven sales track record

Proficiency in MS Office and CRM software

Proficiency in English

Market knowledge

Consulting Experience in outsourcing environment a definate advantage

IT solution Selling a must – Mostly Software and Digital Solutions

Previous experience with Onsite/ Offshore Model will be ideal

Description of Responsibilities:

Develop a growth strategy focused both on financial gain and customer satisfaction

Conduct research to identify new markets and customer needs

Promote the company’s services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives

Prepare sales contracts ensuring adherence to law-established rules and guidelines

Build long-term relationships with new and existing customers

Headhunting New Business

Identifying sales and services that would appeal to new clients

Managing company and client expectations

Reviewing timeframes and budgets

Creating sales pitches

Executing sales objectives

Managing client accounts

Finding and following new sales leads

Attending networking events

Negotiating sales contracts

Managing records of sales, revenue, and other important data

Making professional decisions in a fast-paced environment

Developing ways to improve the customer experience and build brand loyalty

Researching the market and industry trends

Key Competencies:

Knowledge of IT Outsourcing landscape

Knowledge of Solution Architecture approach and Process

Knowledge of Application Architecture

Knowledge of Emerging Technologies

Knowledge of Business

Relating and Networking

Presenting and Communicating

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Persuading and Influencing

Writing and Reporting

Apply today for more information!

Desired Skills:

Application Architecture

solution architecture

Networking

Learn more/Apply for this position