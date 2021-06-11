Business Manager/Regulatory Affairs-Plant Nutritio

A well-known international Agricultural Company specialising within the Plant Nutrition and Crop Protection Markets requires the above to manage and lead the regulatory science organisation in Africa to sustainably defend and grow the value of their markets as well as to manage their sales business globally for them.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A tertiary qualification in Plant Pathology or related is essential.

Previous experience having worked with product registrations and supporting commercial activities.

Previous experience having managed and overseen all the paperwork through to trials and commercialisation of products into the market.

Previous experience having worked with biotechnology (new generation products) is preferred.

The successful candidate must be self-motivated and have good people skills.

Must be computer literate.

Must have good communication skills.

Must have excellent leadership and project management skills.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Oversee and implement local, regional and global strategies and processes.

Manage, develop and implement regulatory and stewardship strategies in country or country groups.

Coordinate effective reporting and handling of product incidents related with crop and related markets.

Optimise necessary processes and resources in the cluster to manage the local regulatory science activities, regulatory budgets and monitoring country activities.

Represent the Company at local external stakeholders and pro-actively engage in dialogue to protect the Companys licence to operate.

Ensure compliance with all regional and local regulations, and with internal regulatory processes.

Foster effective meetings with authorities to allow region to meet its short- and long-term business objectives by building links and relations with Regulatory Authorities.

Oversee and develop high performing teams, drive people strategy and develop measures to enable regulatory excellence and achievement of Company goals.

Develop and formulate technical product dossiers.

Participate in the registration strategy and evaluate the technical information and data package to support product registration.

Interact with the Regulatory Authorities as well as develop and lead the local Registration Team.

Interact with local Researchers and Specialist in the different segments as well as contracted Laboratories and Consultants.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

