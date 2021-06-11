C# & Cloud Developer (Azure)

Purpose of the role:

Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud;

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions; Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications:

Matric

BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT (must have outstanding marks/results)

Azure Certifications (Advantageous)

Experience, Skills & Knowledge:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a C# .NET, SQL & Azure role

Minimum of 3 years Azure experience

Advanced .NET platform knowledge;

.NET Core

Experience with Microsoft Web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF);

Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice;

Experience in domain driven design (DDD)

Experience in test driven development (TDD)

Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous

DevOps CI/CD Pipelines

Restful service experience

Special Requirements:

Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)

Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)

Must have own and reliable transport.

Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Role duties:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software;

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software;

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures; Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications;

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company

