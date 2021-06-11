Champion Mini-Libraries for the Blind at SA Library for the Blind

Main tasks:

Train blind and visually impaired members on the use of mini library equipment and software.

Assist members on general queries relating to the mini library and services offered.

Follow up on circulation of books between members and the SALB.

Identify possible workshops in consultation with members and the librarian.

Market the service and identify possible future stakeholders.

Facilitate & coordinate group meeting on regular basis.

Must be willing to and ensure that he/she stays in regular contact with group members.

Must ensure that all necessary paperwork is submitted regularly.

Must ensure all admin paperwork & reporting is kept up to date with regards to membership, record keeping of assets, especially Daisies being distributed to members & ensure the proper upkeep of all equipment in the mini library & the proper circulation of books.

Desired Skills:

Visually Impaired

Basic computer skills

Good administrative skills: Good organisational skills

First language speaker in more than one African language spoken in the Gauteng Region

Ability to communicate clear and effectively with all levels of persons

Good English business communication skills

A good understanding of the blind and visually impaired community needs

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 10

About The Employer:

The South African Library for the Blind is a Schedule 3A Public Entity under the National Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and is governed by the provisions of the South African Library for the Blind Act, 91 of 1998

Resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic a vast number of jobs were shed in the economy due to the impact of lockdown restrictions. In support of Government’s concerted efforts to alleviate the current unemployment rate, particularly in relation to persons with disabilities, youth and woman, the Provincial Department of Sports, Arts and Culture in Gauteng provided funding to the SA Library for the Blind (SALB) for employment of visually impaired persons, albeit for the short term.

Visually Impaired candidates who meet the minimum requirements that would like to apply for the position should submit a letter of application together with their curriculum vitae (with 3 contactable referees) including copies of educational certificates by one of the following means mentioned below:

For postal applications: The Human Resources Section, S A Library for the Blind, P O Box 115, Makhanda (Grahamstown), 6140.

For hand-delivered applications: The Human Resources Section, S A Library for the Blind, 112b High Street, Makhanda.

For electronic applications: [Email Address Removed]

Telephonic enquiries may be directed to the Human Resources section @ [Phone Number Removed];

Closing date for applications: 24 June 2021

PLEASE NOTE:

– Persons with disabilities, youth and female candidates are particularly targeted through this recruitment drive.

– No relocation benefits are available to candidates, given the level and short term of the contracts.

– Short-listed candidates may be required to undergo competency testing.

– SALB reserves the right not to appoint any person or fewer persons than indicated in the advert.

– Original certificates and/or testimonials should be made available on appointment.

