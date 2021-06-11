Changes to the Datatec board

Datatec has announced that Maya Makanjee, independent non-executive director, will become chairman of the board in succession to Stephen Davidson on 1 March 2022.

Makanjee joined the Datatec board on 1 November 2018. She has considerable experience as an executive and director of prominent companies including Vodacom, SABMiller and Nestle. Her current directorships include Tiger Brands, Truworths and MPact. She is also a trustee of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Makanjee has also been appointed to the Nominations Committee with effect from 1 July 2021 and her current role as chairman of the Datatec Remuneration Committee will end on 1 March 2022. Her

successor as Remuneration Committee Chairman will be announced in due course.

Davidson comments: I am delighted to be passing the chairmanship of Datatec to such a distinguished successor who has been a highly respected and trusted board colleague for the past few years.

Datatech CEO Jens Montanana says: Together with the rest of the board, I look forward to continuing working with Maya as she assumes her new leadership role as chairman of the board.