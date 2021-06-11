Client Services Manager / Account Manager / Operations Manager at Fourier Recruitment

Work with clients, internal IT and service providers according to the required processes and system solutions

First line system support to clients

Manage and participate in Operational Meetings and reporting

Manage all client project scope changes

Direct support to developers to clarify client requirements

Manage and participate in tasks through each of the key areas of the SDLC, including classification, prioritisation, business requirements, design, testing, user training and deployments

System and system environment administration, release management and configuration

General System, Process and Client Communication

Identify and implement opportunities to improve service quality, accuracy, compliance and productivity

Develop skills to enhance personal effectiveness and efficiency

Client Services Manager (Account Manager) A Client Services Manager, also known as an Account Manager, acts as the liaison between an organisation and its clients, and is responsible for the day-to-day management of particular client accounts. The Client Services Manager is the client point of contact to the organisation, and provides client support, technical assistance and general relationship management. This person works to resolve problems and ensures that products are delivered timely and as expected. This includes managing projects and programs in a professional manner, and being able to plan strategically. The Client Service Manager has an in-depth knowledge of the client business and the system services required.The Client Services Manager may be in charge of one large client, or a number of smaller clients.Minimum Requirements

Practical experience in the Systems Development Life Cycle and associated Project Management processes. A related qualification is an advantage.

Practical experience in client service management. A related qualification will be an advantage.

A broad understanding and experience of the Finance Industry and of the Life Industry. A related qualification and an understanding of business related products, processes and systems will be an advantage.

A B.Comm. qualification is not required, but it, or a similar qualification, or significant progress towards such qualification will be an advantage

Personal attributes

Self-motivated and energetic, with a proactive disposition to achieve objectives within deadlines

Passion for excellence

Embrace change positively

Integrity

Team player

