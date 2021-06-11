Communications Coordinator (5 Months Contract)

A Communications Coordinator (5 Months Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Rosebank, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof.

Main purpose of the job

The Communications Coordinator will work in close collaboration with the HEALA Programmes Manager to ensure the implementation of HEALAs communication strategy and to develop, implement, monitor and evaluate communications to support HEALAs primary policy advocacy campaigns

Location

RHAP- Rosebank

Key performance areas

Conceptualize, write, and edit advocacy materials, including information briefs, press releases and opinion pieces

Manage external consultants to provide inputs into these or draft initial content as needed

Capture, document and share programme learnings with donors, coalition partners and expert audiences

Support programme staff with writing, editing and designing publications and tools (e.g. presentations, reports, factsheets, policy papers and abstracts

Regularly create, post and manage a variety of content for HEALAs various social media channels

Coordinate the redesign of the HEALA website and ensure that content is updated regularly

Obtain input and seek feedback from internal stakeholders to ensure information for the website, newsletters and digital platforms is relevant, accurate and up-to-date

Use platforms such as MailChimp and WordPress to distribute this content, conducting targeted media outreach when needed

Work with HEALA consultants to increase social media interactions and, when needed, develop hyper-local content for targeted audiences

Collect platform metrics monthly for donor reporting and to inform HEALA communications strategies

Design and implement a regular newsletter to coalition members & regular updates for campaign supporters

Develop and implement a proactive media strategy where possible

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Required minimum education and training

A bachelors degree or equivalent in communications, marketing, journalism, or a similar field

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Professional proficiency in English and one additional South African language.

Proficiency using Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Experience using platforms such as Canva to design social media content is an added advantage.

An understanding of different audiences and considerations regarding tailoring content.

Experience managing digital content.

Strong written, verbal and editing skills.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office (Excel, PowerPoint, Word).

Must be an organised self-starter who can work well independently and as a team member.

Good interpersonal skills and ability to work/connect with diverse culture/contexts.

Ability to travel nationally when required Experience in the health field is an added advantage but is not required.

Sincere commitment to social justice and health equity.

Required minimum work experience

At least three years of experience in digital advocacy, communications, marketing or journalism

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 18 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

