Creditors Team Leader

Knowledge and Experience Required

Experience in reviewing and/or loading of payments on an online banking platform

Experience in managing a team medium sized team ( +/- 6 Staff)

Experience in Excel Software – including basic formulas and analysis of excel worksheet

A qualification in Commerce- advantageous

Roles, Skills and Attributes Required

Good at problem solving and dispute resolution

Good Communication Skills

Attention to detail/ accuracy/ timeliness

Deadline Driven

Growth Mindset

Strong Leadership skills

Responsibilities :

Review of Payment batches prepared by Creditors Controllers

This task includes :

Review of Payments to Supporting Recons and documents to confirm validity and accuracy of payment prepared.

Assist in resolution of Creditors Recon Items

Extraction of payment file from accounting system once review is complete.

Load Payment File on FNB – and perform first authorisation.

Review completeness of payment batches

Review of creditors age analysis per payment batch, for completeness of payments

Investigate why creditors, due for payment within credit terms have not been loaded for payment.

Provide Guidance to Controller on how to resolve issues, to enable the supplier to be paid.

Ensure that the Controller has taken adequate action to resolve issue, and that the we can justify why the supplier is not loaded for payment.

Take the lead in resolving issues, where the controller has been unsuccessful in finding the resolution

Attend to Supplier or Operation Managers queries :

Be the primary management contact for supplier queries. Example where the supplier has not been paid and is looking to understand why.

This could be a query directly from a supplier OR where the Creditors controller has been informed of the query and needs management intervention.

Investigate query and Derive a plan of action in response to the query.

Manage Payment Preparation Process :

Derive a plan where payment preparers will be unable to meet the pre-set deadlines ( eg, If a Creditors Controller has fallen ill and is unable to prepare payments or a staff member leaves etc)

Ensure that plan is reasonable and takes into account the time necessary for the preparation and staff availability.

Primary point of contact for FNB related queries :

All FNB related queries to be queries and closed off by the Team Leader. Eg, an overcharge on bank charges.

Negotiate payment terms with new suppliers

Training and development of Staff reporting to Team Leader

Responsible to identify training needs of team of creditors controllers and actioning the training.

Desired Skills:

Creditors

Team Manager

About The Employer:

My client is one of the biggest retailers in Ballito.

