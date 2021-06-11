Customs Entry Cleck

Our client, one of the leading players within the logistics sector is looking to recruit an exceptional Customs Entry to ensure the flow of documents from one party to another and properly manage the Customs Clearing and processing of documents on a daily basis

Minimum Requirements

Education – Matric

You have 5 years experience within a similar position/An environment with specific emphasis on CargoWise

Have good knowledge of the Customs Act and schedule to the Customs Act schedules 1 to 10

Responsibilities

Receive files through Cargo Wise for each shipment registered

Accurately determine tariff heading and challenge tariff headings provided and suppliers invoices for accuracy.

Collate documents for accuracy, if literature or additional documents required, request from the

Controller immediately.

Clear all files allocated to you on a daily basis

Ensure that all documentation required for clearance is received

Warehouse Procedure to be followed for entries. Warehouse integration to be active at

all times.

