My client in Bellville is looking for a Data Analyst to join their BI team, to provide insights into data and support technical and business team. Degree or Diploma in Stats, Computer Science, IS or BIS is required with 3 years working experience in similar role
Key skills required
- Solid experience in Excel pivot table, Power Pivot and Power Query
- Strong experience in reporting tools such as Power BI, Tableau, QlikView or Cognos
- Knowledge of relational databases (PostgreSQL or T-SQL preferably)
Responsibilities
- Preparation of scheduled and adhoc reports
- Data analysis
- Ensure integrity of reporting systems
- Gathering of business requirements and specification creation
Personal requirements
- Attention to detail
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to plan and manage time effectively
- Self confident and hardworking
- Team player who is also able to work on their own
If you are a match to the qualifications and experience required, please apply online.
Orange Recruiting (Pty) Ltd
Your Specialists in Supply Chain Recruiting
