My client in Bellville is looking for a Data Analyst to join their BI team, to provide insights into data and support technical and business team. Degree or Diploma in Stats, Computer Science, IS or BIS is required with 3 years working experience in similar role

Key skills required

Solid experience in Excel pivot table, Power Pivot and Power Query

Strong experience in reporting tools such as Power BI, Tableau, QlikView or Cognos

Knowledge of relational databases (PostgreSQL or T-SQL preferably)

Responsibilities

Preparation of scheduled and adhoc reports

Data analysis

Ensure integrity of reporting systems

Gathering of business requirements and specification creation

Personal requirements

Attention to detail

Excellent communication skills

Ability to plan and manage time effectively

Self confident and hardworking

Team player who is also able to work on their own

