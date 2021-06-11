Data Analyst Short Team Insurance – MT

Jun 11, 2021

Position: Data Analyst Short Team Insurance – MT
Location: North Johannesburg
Salary: R300K

Describtion:

  • Our client is a leading Financial Services company specializing in short insurance .

Responsibilities of Data Analyst (Insurance)

  • Working closely with the development teams
  • Work with business stakeholders and system end users to assist in gathering and understanding requirements
  • Strategic delivery for Data Warehousing/ Kimball methodology
  • Ensure solutions are tested from the beginning of its development to release

Experience to be Data Analyst (Insurance)

  • Must have (Insurance)
  • Excellent SQL coding and reporting skills
  • Familiar with SSIS as an ETL Tool
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft SQL databases, Excel

Requiremets:

  • NQF 4 Short term insurance
  • RE5 an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Excellent SQL coding and reporting skills
  • Familiar with SSIS as an ETL Tool
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft SQL databases
  • MS Excel

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

