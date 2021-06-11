Position: Data Analyst Short Team Insurance – MT
Location: North Johannesburg
Salary: R300K
Describtion:
- Our client is a leading Financial Services company specializing in short insurance .
Responsibilities of Data Analyst (Insurance)
- Working closely with the development teams
- Work with business stakeholders and system end users to assist in gathering and understanding requirements
- Strategic delivery for Data Warehousing/ Kimball methodology
- Ensure solutions are tested from the beginning of its development to release
Experience to be Data Analyst (Insurance)
- Must have (Insurance)
- Excellent SQL coding and reporting skills
- Familiar with SSIS as an ETL Tool
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft SQL databases, Excel
Requiremets:
- NQF 4 Short term insurance
- RE5 an advantage
Desired Skills:
- Excellent SQL coding and reporting skills
- Familiar with SSIS as an ETL Tool
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft SQL databases
- MS Excel
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate