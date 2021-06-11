Data Scientist

Bachelor’s Degree in Data Science, Engineering or related Degree

5 years relevant working experience

Excellent understanding of the Financial Services, Payments and Banking Industry including aspects such as consumer credit, consumer debit, prepaid, small business, commercial, co-branded and merchants.

Demonstrated ability to incorporate new techniques to solve business problems

Demonstrated resource planning and delivery skills

Skills: Advanced Excel, Python, SQL, SAS

A strategic head and a hands-on approach essential

Desired Skills:

Advanced Excel

Python

SQL

SAS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Here`s an opportunity to join a leading financial institution as a Data Scientist, by

harnessing your commercial analytical experience and helping to grow and innovate their leading brand. Your solid understanding of the banking and financial services industry together with your ability to solve business problems will be the qualities that this role require.

