Developer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Jun 11, 2021

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank according to specifications.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Experience

  • 3 years (with Qualification) otherwise 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • SQL 2005 and higher
    • .Net (C#)
    • Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
    • WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
    • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
    • XAML
    • OO Development Methodologies
    • An understanding of SOA
    • Web services / Rest services

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Knowledge

Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
    • Application development
    • Testing practices

Ideal:

  • Knowledge of:
    • UML
    • Systems analysis and design
    • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Decision making skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

