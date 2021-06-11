Enhanced Due Diligence Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Primary Purpose

The analysis and investigation of specific matters of a more complex/serious nature raised by business/referred by manager/supervisor; reporting of relevant matters to FIC; compiling of reports and escalation of matters of concern regarding investigation findings to supervisor/manager; provide assistance to business units pertaining to related matters; presenting investigations & reporting related training to business and AML department. Ensuring compliance with the FICA requirements, and the company’s internal processes; policies; procedures and regulations in the team.

The EDD (Enhanced Due Diligence) Analyst will identify customers who may pose a higher risk to the bank and make the determination as to whether or not it is an acceptable risk in order to retain the customer. The EDD Analyst is knowledgeable in customer risk rating validation, AML regulations, KYC lifecycle (on-boarding, renewals, and triggers), and banks products. The EDD analyst will aggregate various risk indicators into a comprehensive risk summary with supporting risk narrative. Analysis may extend to re-risk rating clients based upon various transactional activities, research and make determinations for Compliance on automated adverse media alerts.

Stakeholder Management to drive Service Excellence

Identify problem areas and ensure corrective action is taken.

Analyse and assess business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.

Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time.

Building relationships.

Operational Management

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of responsibility.

Developing AML specialist investigation function and capacity of Bidvest Bank in collaboration with AML management

Daily monitoring and analysis of reports raised by channels external to the AML Monitoring system to determine situations of concern

Conducting of investigations into and report on situations of concern as identified as well as specific matters referred by supervisor/ AML management

Ensure accurate assessment of all available facts when considering recommendations regarding an investigation

Compiling of reports on all such investigations and submitting to supervisor/manager

Escalation of matters of concern, eg specific trends or high risk activities, to AML management

Keep a record of the number and contents of reports submitted

Compiling and maintaining of relevant processes and procedure documents relevant to the AML specialist investigations environment

Providing of inputs in respect of Investigation and Reporting related training material; contributing to/providing of related training

Constantly updating registers and spreadsheets as prescribed from time to time in bank procedures or by AML management.

Keep and provide statistics of matters as required by AML management from time to time pertaining to specialist investigations

Ensuring all admin responsibilities as it pertains to AML Specialist investigations and that may be allocated by AML management from time to time are executed on time.

Attending of and making appropriate contributions to supervisor/AMLCO meetings as well as AML department meetings/work sessions – also in the context of the Compliance division if so required.

Compliance Management

Knowledge of Acts in relation to AML monitoring, investigation and reporting: FICA, POCA, POCDATARA

Supervise the implementation of internal procedures.

Investigating & reporting suspicious activities.

Interprets business unit/stakeholder requirements to provide timeous solutions.

Provide appropriate advice to stakeholders pertaining to AML Investigations & Reporting matters.

Internal Process Management

Policy implementation and management

Document Control

Monthly and General Reporting

People Management

Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

Support and drive the business’s core values.

Maintain a positive attitude and drive.

Respond openly to feedback.

Promote the sharing of knowledge.

Show willingness to help others.

Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness).

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.

Personal and Intellectual Capital Development

Take ownership for driving own career development

Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan.

Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property.

Broaden skills to ensure greater marketability and value within the bank.

Training

Completion of internal bank AML course

Advanced Money Laundering Training

Advanced excel training

Training on all of the Bank’s systems

Continuous investigation and reporting up-skilling

Take ownership for driving own career development areas

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Office

Excellent communication skills

In depth knowledge and experience of AML

Ability to identify weaknesses in the control environment and implement changes

Ability to identify and escalate sensitive issues with discretion

Ability to prioritise and manage multiple tasks

Exception Report Knowledge

Proficient in Banking Systems

Internal Policies and Procedures

Resourceful

Online Research

Ability to work under pressure

Strong Analytical Skills

Compliance and Reporting

Ability to work independently and meet deadlines

Customs regulations and procedures

Knowledge of Financial industry products and services would be advantageous

Ability to understand and efficiently analyze information from multiple sources

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

