Enhanced Due Diligence Analyst at Bidvest Bank

Primary Purpose
The analysis and investigation of specific matters of a more complex/serious nature raised by business/referred by manager/supervisor; reporting of relevant matters to FIC; compiling of reports and escalation of matters of concern regarding investigation findings to supervisor/manager; provide assistance to business units pertaining to related matters; presenting investigations & reporting related training to business and AML department. Ensuring compliance with the FICA requirements, and the company’s internal processes; policies; procedures and regulations in the team.
The EDD (Enhanced Due Diligence) Analyst will identify customers who may pose a higher risk to the bank and make the determination as to whether or not it is an acceptable risk in order to retain the customer. The EDD Analyst is knowledgeable in customer risk rating validation, AML regulations, KYC lifecycle (on-boarding, renewals, and triggers), and banks products. The EDD analyst will aggregate various risk indicators into a comprehensive risk summary with supporting risk narrative. Analysis may extend to re-risk rating clients based upon various transactional activities, research and make determinations for Compliance on automated adverse media alerts.
Stakeholder Management to drive Service Excellence
- Identify problem areas and ensure corrective action is taken.
- Analyse and assess business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.
- Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time.
- Building relationships.
Operational Management
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of responsibility.
- Developing AML specialist investigation function and capacity of Bidvest Bank in collaboration with AML management
- Daily monitoring and analysis of reports raised by channels external to the AML Monitoring system to determine situations of concern
- Conducting of investigations into and report on situations of concern as identified as well as specific matters referred by supervisor/ AML management
- Ensure accurate assessment of all available facts when considering recommendations regarding an investigation
- Compiling of reports on all such investigations and submitting to supervisor/manager
- Escalation of matters of concern, eg specific trends or high risk activities, to AML management
- Keep a record of the number and contents of reports submitted
- Compiling and maintaining of relevant processes and procedure documents relevant to the AML specialist investigations environment
- Providing of inputs in respect of Investigation and Reporting related training material; contributing to/providing of related training
- Constantly updating registers and spreadsheets as prescribed from time to time in bank procedures or by AML management.
- Keep and provide statistics of matters as required by AML management from time to time pertaining to specialist investigations
- Ensuring all admin responsibilities as it pertains to AML Specialist investigations and that may be allocated by AML management from time to time are executed on time.
- Attending of and making appropriate contributions to supervisor/AMLCO meetings as well as AML department meetings/work sessions – also in the context of the Compliance division if so required.
Compliance Management
- Knowledge of Acts in relation to AML monitoring, investigation and reporting: FICA, POCA, POCDATARA
- Supervise the implementation of internal procedures.
- Investigating & reporting suspicious activities.
- Interprets business unit/stakeholder requirements to provide timeous solutions.
- Provide appropriate advice to stakeholders pertaining to AML Investigations & Reporting matters.
Internal Process Management
- Policy implementation and management
- Document Control
- Monthly and General Reporting
People Management
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
- Support and drive the business’s core values.
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive.
- Respond openly to feedback.
- Promote the sharing of knowledge.
- Show willingness to help others.
- Manage one’s own emotions (i.e. handling stress in a manner that does not disrupt the team effectiveness).
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance.
Personal and Intellectual Capital Development
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan.
- Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property.
- Broaden skills to ensure greater marketability and value within the bank.
Training
- Completion of internal bank AML course
- Advanced Money Laundering Training
- Advanced excel training
- Training on all of the Bank’s systems
- Continuous investigation and reporting up-skilling
- Take ownership for driving own career development areas
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Office
- Excellent communication skills
- In depth knowledge and experience of AML
- Ability to identify weaknesses in the control environment and implement changes
- Ability to identify and escalate sensitive issues with discretion
- Ability to prioritise and manage multiple tasks
- Exception Report Knowledge
- Proficient in Banking Systems
- Internal Policies and Procedures
- Resourceful
- Online Research
- Ability to work under pressure
- Strong Analytical Skills
- Compliance and Reporting
- Ability to work independently and meet deadlines
- Customs regulations and procedures
- Knowledge of Financial industry products and services would be advantageous
- Ability to understand and efficiently analyze information from multiple sources
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate