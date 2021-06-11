Environmental Manager/Specialist

- Environmental Management Systems and Safety , Health, Environment and Quality
- Environmment compliance monitoring and reporting of infrastructure
- Managment of Environmenttally related projects to ensure compliance with legislative requirement.
- Facilitation of environmental training sessions
- Project Planners, Engineering Surveyors & and land and Rights Team.
- Appointment and Managment of environmental Consultants , involvement of Environment Management.
Qualifications
Bsc Bontany and Zoolgy
Desired Skills:
- see above spec