Environmental Sustainability Manager at Deloitte 3

I am assisting one of our clients to fill in a role ofEnvironmental Sustainability ManagerThe person needs to understand ESG finances such as cross border taxes, impact of Greenhouse gas reduction etcMust understand Carbon taxes and Finances to ensure that they stay on the right side of SARSPurpose of roleTo develop, implement and monitor a holistic environmental strategy, goals, plans and systems in line with clients vision and targets. Ensure long term business sustainability from an environmental perspective through improved resource efficiencies and compliance with policy, legislative and customer requirements.Minimum experience required5 10 years experience with environmental management / resource efficiency management responsibilitiesMinimum qualifications requiredBSc / BTech Engineering / Environmental Sciences or Management / Bio Sciences.

