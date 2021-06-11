Finance Manager CA SA

Finance Manager – Qualified CA (SA) with 0-1 years post articles experience

Must have completed articles and be SAICA registered or in the process of registering (Board 1 and 2 complete)

Exceptionally academic

Ability to adapt, learn quickly and be groomed into a senior finance role quickly

Strong work ethic

Good communication skills

Strong leader

Ability to work in a team

Desired Skills:

CA (SA)

Articles completed

Business acumen

Strong leader

Engage at senior level

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

