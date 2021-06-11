Finance Manager CA SA

Finance Manager – Qualified CA (SA) with 0-1 years post articles experience
Must have completed articles and be SAICA registered or in the process of registering (Board 1 and 2 complete)
- Exceptionally academic
- Ability to adapt, learn quickly and be groomed into a senior finance role quickly
- Strong work ethic
- Good communication skills
- Strong leader
- Ability to work in a team
Desired Skills:
- CA (SA)
- Articles completed
- Business acumen
- Strong leader
- Engage at senior level
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Honours
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant