Finance Manager CA SA

Jun 11, 2021

Finance Manager – Qualified CA (SA) with 0-1 years post articles experience

Must have completed articles and be SAICA registered or in the process of registering (Board 1 and 2 complete)

  • Exceptionally academic
  • Ability to adapt, learn quickly and be groomed into a senior finance role quickly
  • Strong work ethic
  • Good communication skills
  • Strong leader
  • Ability to work in a team

Desired Skills:

  • CA (SA)
  • Articles completed
  • Business acumen
  • Strong leader
  • Engage at senior level

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Honours
  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

