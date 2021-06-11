Financial Advisor – Life and Investments

A leading Insurer is in need of dynamic Financial Advisors to take their long term insurance and investment product offering to market. You will be responsible for growing and developing the long term insurance and investments portfolio through new business development and existing clients.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications
- Completed Matric or National Senior Certificate
- FAIS credits/Full Insurance Qualifications
- Regulatory Exam (RE5)
- Having completed the required CPD hours in line with your Product category.
Experience
- Minimum of 4 years long term insurance face to face sales experience
Essential
- Must have your own reliable transport
- Valid SA driver’s license
Responsibilities:
- Build your own Long term insurance and investment portfolio by:
- Being able to prospect for new clients through various means to ensure good pipeline of business. Own sourcing of new business.
- Effective communication with both internal stakeholders and clients (written and verbal).
- Conduct a comprehensive risk evaluation for the client and provide sound financial advice to clients.
- Providing solutions to clients by selling long term insurance and investment products aligned to the needs of the client.
- Prospecting clients from within the group of companies for their life insurance and investment needs by utilising our existing client base.
- Providing on-going service and support to your individual client base (amendments, renewals etc.) Technology systems and support areas are in place to ensure the execution burden is made a small as practical.
- Retention of existing clients including renewal discussion in line with regulatory requirement.
- Keeping abreast with the long term insurance market changes and developments.
- Achieving/Exceeding targets consistently in line with management targets.
- Providing feedback to line management when requested to stay abreast of performance, client and market developments.
- Attending all weekly and ad-hoc team meetings.
- Working closely with internal stakeholders.
- Adhering to all quality standards and measures.
- Complying with all the necessary legislative and regulatory requirements.
- Being an ambassador for the brand by living our company values in all interactions with internal and external stakeholders.
Competencies:
- Confident and enthusiastic self-starter who can take initiative
- Strong Numerical skills
- Must be able to work independently as well as part of a team
- Problem-solving skills
- Relationship management skills
- Presentation and facilitation skills
- Resilience – Ability to work well under pressure in dynamic environment
- Flexible and adaptable
- Influential, concise, rational and practical communicator
- Discretion, judgment and high levels of trust
Desired Skills:
- Financial Advisor
- Longterm insurance
- life products
- Investments
- life insurance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric