Financial Advisor – Life and Investments

A leading Insurer is in need of dynamic Financial Advisors to take their long term insurance and investment product offering to market. You will be responsible for growing and developing the long term insurance and investments portfolio through new business development and existing clients.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications

Completed Matric or National Senior Certificate

FAIS credits/Full Insurance Qualifications

Regulatory Exam (RE5)

Having completed the required CPD hours in line with your Product category.

Experience

Minimum of 4 years long term insurance face to face sales experience

Essential

Must have your own reliable transport

Valid SA driver’s license

Responsibilities:

Build your own Long term insurance and investment portfolio by:

Being able to prospect for new clients through various means to ensure good pipeline of business. Own sourcing of new business.

Effective communication with both internal stakeholders and clients (written and verbal).

Conduct a comprehensive risk evaluation for the client and provide sound financial advice to clients.

Providing solutions to clients by selling long term insurance and investment products aligned to the needs of the client.

Prospecting clients from within the group of companies for their life insurance and investment needs by utilising our existing client base.

Providing on-going service and support to your individual client base (amendments, renewals etc.) Technology systems and support areas are in place to ensure the execution burden is made a small as practical.

Retention of existing clients including renewal discussion in line with regulatory requirement.

Keeping abreast with the long term insurance market changes and developments.

Achieving/Exceeding targets consistently in line with management targets.

Providing feedback to line management when requested to stay abreast of performance, client and market developments.

Attending all weekly and ad-hoc team meetings.

Working closely with internal stakeholders.

Adhering to all quality standards and measures.

Complying with all the necessary legislative and regulatory requirements.

Being an ambassador for the brand by living our company values in all interactions with internal and external stakeholders.

Competencies:

Confident and enthusiastic self-starter who can take initiative

Strong Numerical skills

Must be able to work independently as well as part of a team

Problem-solving skills

Relationship management skills

Presentation and facilitation skills

Resilience – Ability to work well under pressure in dynamic environment

Flexible and adaptable

Influential, concise, rational and practical communicator

Discretion, judgment and high levels of trust

Desired Skills:

Financial Advisor

Longterm insurance

life products

Investments

life insurance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

