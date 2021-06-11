Financial Data Analyst – MT

Position: Financial Data Analyst – MT
Location: North Johannesburg
Salary: R400K Neg

Job Discribtion:

  • As part of the Financial Data Analytics team, you will help provide high quality and accurate financial information on banking, insurance and non- banking organisations.
  • You will analyse and interpret financial information across sectors and provide guidance to analysts on policies and procedures.

Duties include but are not limited to:

  • Participating in regular internal meetings with analysts to understand their requirements on data
  • Ensure highest levels of data quality for banks, insurers and non-banking financial institutions
  • Checking data has been correctly processed by the analysts and providing feedback when required
  • Documenting methodologies on how various fundamental data points are defined and can be identified in financial statements
  • Extensive liaison with offshore teams, providing training and ongoing support on capturing essential data
  • Monitoring developments in the Financial Services sector globally to provide advice on modifications to data templates needed to reflect evolving analytical or industry data needs
  • Actively participating in external client meetings, providing presentations
  • Prepare and provide regular reporting to stakeholders about bank, insurance and non-banking financial institutions data

Requirements:

  • B degree plus financial services experience

  • Previous experience of financial / data analysis, ideally within financial services or insurance

  • Strong interest in the Financial Services sector and understanding the risks inherent in their operations

  • Experience of working with financial data, preferably in an accountancy, actuarial, risk or auditing capacity

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

