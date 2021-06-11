Position: Financial Data Analyst – MT
Location: North Johannesburg
Salary: R400K Neg
Job Discribtion:
- As part of the Financial Data Analytics team, you will help provide high quality and accurate financial information on banking, insurance and non- banking organisations.
- You will analyse and interpret financial information across sectors and provide guidance to analysts on policies and procedures.
Duties include but are not limited to:
- Participating in regular internal meetings with analysts to understand their requirements on data
- Ensure highest levels of data quality for banks, insurers and non-banking financial institutions
- Checking data has been correctly processed by the analysts and providing feedback when required
- Documenting methodologies on how various fundamental data points are defined and can be identified in financial statements
- Extensive liaison with offshore teams, providing training and ongoing support on capturing essential data
- Monitoring developments in the Financial Services sector globally to provide advice on modifications to data templates needed to reflect evolving analytical or industry data needs
- Actively participating in external client meetings, providing presentations
- Prepare and provide regular reporting to stakeholders about bank, insurance and non-banking financial institutions data
Requirements:
B degree plus financial services experience
Previous experience of financial / data analysis, ideally within financial services or insurance
Strong interest in the Financial Services sector and understanding the risks inherent in their operations
- Experience of working with financial data, preferably in an accountancy, actuarial, risk or auditing capacity
Desired Skills:
Strong interest in the Financial Services sector and understanding the risks inherent in their operations
- Experience of working with financial data
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree